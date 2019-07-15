Digital Trends
Amazon drops up to 57% off prices of Shark upright vacuums for Prime Day 2019

Drake Hawkins
By

After weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day 2019 is finally here. You might have passed on the tempting early deals that popped before the event’s official launch. Now, enjoy tech discounts that are truly worth the wait.

Hold on to your jaws. Shark upright vacuums are getting more than half of their usual prices bitten off during Prime Day. These epic deals are only available for 24 hours, starting at 6 a.m. PT on July 15.

Shark ION P50 Cordless Upright Vacuum – 57% Off

shark upright vacuums amazon deal 2019 ion p50 cordless vacuum

Clean your home from floor to ceiling with the Shark Ion P50. This cordless vacuum transitions from upright to handheld positions with ease. Its three modes will allow you to cover both horizontal and vertical areas of your home, not to mention crevices and tight spaces.

The Ion P50 features two brush rolls in one powerhead. This DuoClean technology allows you to effectively clean up both large debris and fine dust. Speaking of small particles, this cordless vacuum traps dust and allergens with its Anti-Allergen Complete Seal technology and high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter.

Take on large cleaning jobs with ease using the Shark Ion P50. This 12-pound cordless vacuum can provide up to 50 minutes of runtime on a single battery charge. And with twice the dust capacity as the Ion F80, the P50 can help you clean up multiple rooms without having to unload the dust cup.

Usually $470, the Shark ION P50 Cordless Upright Vacuum is now available at just $202 on Amazon. This Prime Day deal saves you a whopping $268 but only if you order within the 24-hour period.

Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Vacuum – 56% Off

shark upright vacuums amazon deal 2019 rotator powered lift away truepet vacuum

The Rotator vacuum is the first of Shark’s full-sized Powered Lift-Away models. It has two modes you can use to clean virtually your whole house. On full upright position, this vacuum allows easy cleanup of carpets and bare floors. Just remove the canister to transition to stick vacuum mode. This is useful for extending coverage to areas under furniture or surfaces above floors.

Easily navigate your floors with Shark Rotator’s dynamic swivel steering. And with the fingertip controls, you can easily switch from carpet brushing to hardwood floor cleanup. This vacuum also has LED lights on its handle and nozzle to help you see how much dust there is on dark corners and under furniture.

The Shark Rotator also comes with Anti-Allergen Complete Seal technology, HEPA filter, and foam filters. These features work together to trap 99.99% of fine dust and allergens inside the vacuum.

Get the Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Vacuum on Amazon during Prime Day 2019 for a discounted price of $176. This limited-time deal saves you $224, so hurry and place your order today.

Expect to see more jaw-dropping discounts during Amazon’s 48-hour sale. Regularly check our curated deals page to keep posted with the latest tech deals and news.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

