We don’t all need a top-of-the-range 4K TV that spans the entire wall to enjoy a movie. In fact, for us mere convenience viewers, a bottom-end, modest-sized model does the trick — like this 43-inch Sharp 4K TV, which is now on sale for $200 (down $130). So if you’re looking to upgrade to a TV that’s capable of handling 4K, look no further.

Don’t be fooled into thinking that because it’s a budget option, the 43-inch Sharp isn’t fully decked out with all the usual smarts you’d expect to find on a 4K TV. It can upscale both HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, like top-range TVs, and has HDR on board for drawing additional detail from low-light scenes.

Granted, the features won’t perform as well as they would on a $1,500 Samsung QLED, for example, but for the average consumer, who this particular television is aimed at, it’s bound to impress — especially when upgrading from an HD, Full HD, or heaven forbid, a CRT TV (that bulbous thing that was replaced by LCD in the early 2000s ).

This particular TV is equipped with Roku’s streaming software, which provides instant access to a slew of on-demand content from the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix. That means you’ll be able to tune into the latest episode of Lucifer, without having to use a streaming stick or set-top box.

Seeing as we’re all basic users here, we shouldn’t need to control our TV using our voice. But, should we want to catch a glimpse of the future or brag about how modern our new TV is to our friends, or maybe even make our lives a little easier, the 43-inch Sharp on offer can be hooked up to an Amazon Echo or Google Home.

From there, you’ll have the option to shout all sorts of commands its way, like:

“Play Designated Survivor on Netflix”.

“Mute the volume.”

“Switch over to HDMI 2.”

“Turn off at 10 p.m.”

The main obstacle when buying a new TV is the price. We all want to put something a bit fancier at the center of our entertainment setup, but we don’t all have $200 to blow, let alone the $330 it usually costs. Best Buy, however, is on hand to help, offering six-month interest-free financing on the television, at $33 per month.

So now you’ve learned that you can afford the television and it’s equipped with everything you could dream of, what’s stopping you from pulling the trigger? Size? After all, it is a little on the small side, for those with a substantial amount of space to fill. Fear not, though, for we’ve rounded up all the best 4K TV deals, covering all bases.

