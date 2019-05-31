You won’t find a better deal on a 55-inch Sharp 4K TV than this one

Share

You don’t need to have a big budget to score a fantastic deal on a plus-size 4K TV. Take this 55-inch Sharp as an example. Walmart has knocked $150 off its regular price dropping it down to just $300 — and that’s not something you see every day.

In fact, that’s actually one of the best savings we’ve seen on a 55-inch 4K TV in a while, so if you’re in the market for an affordable television that’s worthy of sitting pride of place in your home entertainment setup, you’d better act fast to avoid missing out.

If your budget can’t quite stretch to $300, however, you may want to consider taking advantage of Best Buy’s generous interest-free financing plan, which splits the cost over a six-month period, coming out at a more digestible $50 per month.

The 55-inch Sharp on sale is one of the manufacturer’s best, so it should come as no surprise to hear that it’s equipped with all the features you’d expect to find on a 4K TV, including multi-format HDR (trust us, it will change everything) and Wi-Fi.

There’s also an upscale engine for morphing standard HD content, like Game of Thrones, into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution; while Roku’s streaming software provides one-click access to a slew of services, like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

That’s right — with the 55-inch Sharp on offer, you don’t need a set-top box or streaming stick to tune into your favorite on-demand shows. Instead, Roku does all the heavy lifting, indexing all the top streaming platforms in one convenient location.

What’s more, the television can be hooked up to an Amazon Echo or Google Home. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to control it using nothing but your voice. But what exactly can you tell it to do? Here’s a look at some of the commands it can carry out:

“Play Friends on Netflix.”

“Change over to HDMI 1.”

“Mute the volume.”

“Switch off at 11 p.m.”

If you’re not sold, we’d recommend taking a look at our extensive TV buying guide, which highlights all the features that make a fantastic TV. There you’ll find that the 55-inch Sharp LC-55LBU591U on offer ticks all the required boxes, and then some.

Those in the market for something a little smaller — or larger, for that matter — ought to take a look at our collection of the best 4K TV deals, the highlight of which is a stunning 65-inch LG 4K TV for $600, down $200 from its usual $800 price tag.

And bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d suggest making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.