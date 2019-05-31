Digital Trends
Deals

You won’t find a better deal on a 55-inch Sharp 4K TV than this one

Josh Levenson
By
sharp 4k tv deal 55 inch lc 55lbu591u best buy

You don’t need to have a big budget to score a fantastic deal on a plus-size 4K TV. Take this 55-inch Sharp as an example. Walmart has knocked $150 off its regular price dropping it down to just $300 — and that’s not something you see every day.

In fact, that’s actually one of the best savings we’ve seen on a 55-inch 4K TV in a while, so if you’re in the market for an affordable television that’s worthy of sitting pride of place in your home entertainment setup, you’d better act fast to avoid missing out.

If your budget can’t quite stretch to $300, however, you may want to consider taking advantage of Best Buy’s generous interest-free financing plan, which splits the cost over a six-month period, coming out at a more digestible $50 per month.

The 55-inch Sharp on sale is one of the manufacturer’s best, so it should come as no surprise to hear that it’s equipped with all the features you’d expect to find on a 4K TV, including multi-format HDR (trust us, it will change everything) and Wi-Fi.

There’s also an upscale engine for morphing standard HD content, like Game of Thrones, into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution; while Roku’s streaming software provides one-click access to a slew of services, like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

That’s right — with the 55-inch Sharp on offer, you don’t need a set-top box or streaming stick to tune into your favorite on-demand shows. Instead, Roku does all the heavy lifting, indexing all the top streaming platforms in one convenient location.

What’s more, the television can be hooked up to an Amazon Echo or Google Home. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to control it using nothing but your voice. But what exactly can you tell it to do? Here’s a look at some of the commands it can carry out:

  • “Play Friends on Netflix.”
  • “Change over to HDMI 1.”
  • “Mute the volume.”
  • “Switch off at 11 p.m.”

If you’re not sold, we’d recommend taking a look at our extensive TV buying guide, which highlights all the features that make a fantastic TV. There you’ll find that the 55-inch Sharp LC-55LBU591U on offer ticks all the required boxes, and then some.

Those in the market for something a little smaller — or larger, for that matter — ought to take a look at our collection of the best 4K TV deals, the highlight of which is a stunning 65-inch LG 4K TV for $600, down $200 from its usual $800 price tag.

And bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d suggest making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Amazon is dropping prices on TP-Link Wi-Fi range extenders
samsung curved 4k tv deal 65 inch un65ru7300f best buy
Deals

Best Buy drops a great deal on this 65-inch Samsung 4K curved TV

Best Buy has knocked $250 off the asking price of one of Samsung's finest 65-inch curved 4K TVs, dropping the price down to $750. But if that's a little too steep, it can be spread over a 12-month period at $63 per month.
Posted By Josh Levenson
samsung 4k tv deal 50 inch un50nu7100 walmart uhd
Deals

Walmart knocks $430 off one of Samsung’s best 50-inch 4K TVs

Memorial Day and the sales that go with it may be over, but that's not to mean you now have to settle for a bad deal on a 4K TV. Case in point: Walmart has slashed a massive $430 off one of Samsung's most respected 50-inch 4K TVs.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg 4k tv deal 55 inch 55uk6300pue walmart
Deals

You won’t want to miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch LG 4K TV

Didn't find the bargain 4K TV you were hoping to on Memorial Day? You're in luck — Walmart has knocked $300 off one of LG's latest 55-inch 4K TVs, sending the price tumbling from $700 down to $400.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best laptop deals laptops featured
Computing

The Dell XPS 13 headlines the best laptop deals for May 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Coros Pace Smartwatch
Deals

The Coros Pace GPS smartwatch gets a $100 price cut from Amazon

There's more to fitness trackers than Fitbit and Garmin: The excellent Coros Pace is a GPS watch that’s perfect for runners and marathoners (and great for other activities as well), and it just got a nice 33% discount on Amazon.
Posted By Lucas Coll
small home appliance deals nespressio inissia titan
Smart Home

Amazon cuts the price on this De’Longhi espresso and coffee machine by $64

Amazon slashed the price of Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De'Longhi for today's 24-hour sale. This compact single-serve espresso and coffee maker operates automatically. This barista-grade espresso machine is a stunning bargain.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Deals

Dell slices $199 off the price of its newest XPS 13 laptop with this deal

Dell has come a long way since its "dude" and desktop days. The company is behind some of the best new laptops in the biz, and the XPS 13 is among our favorites. To start off summer, Dell has knocked $199 off the XPS 13, so score yours now.
Posted By William Hank
Beats Solo3 Wireless
Deals

Pick up a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for 50% off

Despite their premium price tags, these bass-heavy cans are hot for a reason, and if you’re in for a pair, then now’s your chance: ITechDeals has the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones on sale for 50% off right now for a limited time only.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart lg and frigidaire air conditioner deals airc
Deals

Walmart drops big discounts on LG and Frigidaire window air conditioners

Walmart is currently dropping prices on Frigidaire and LG air conditioners. With discounts as much as $200 on Window units, it's a good time of year to pick up one of these cooling machines before the heat hits.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple watch gps sales quarterly series 3 review 4
Deals

Walmart chops $80 off price of Apple Watch Series 3 GPS and Cellular models

Still deciding about whether to own a wearable? Now is the right time to get one, as prices of the Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatches have dropped. The GPS and Cellular models are now both $80 off at Walmart.
Posted By Gerald Guerrero
best tech under $100
Deals

Amazon drops price of the Samsung Gear VR headset by a whopping 30%

Are you looking for an affordable piece of gear to transform your gaming and movie-watching experience? Amazon is offering the Samsung Gear VR with Controller (2017) at a 30% discount. Normally $130, it is now just $92.
Posted By Gerald Guerrero
Galaxy S9
Deals

Amazon drops a sweet 27% discount on the Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone

In the market for a feature-packed smartphone that’s pocket-friendly and light on your wallet? Now you can snag one for yourself, as Amazon has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB) from $600 to $438.
Posted By Alan Francisco
Logitech G910 Orion Spark
Deals

This Logitech G910 mechanical gaming keyboard gets an $80 price cut on NewEgg

Looking to buy a gaming keyboard for your PC? The Logitech G910 Orion Spark Gaming Keyboard is currently being offered on NewEgg at an awesome 44% discount. Originally $180, it is now available for $100.
Posted By Alan Francisco