Shopping for Cyber Monday Chromebook deals? This is the best

Upgrade to a brand new Chromebook for super cheap with this amazing Cyber Monday Chromebook deal. Best Buy is offering this Lenovo Chromebook for only $129, $160 off its usual price of $289. That’s 55% off! This is the best offer we’ve seen on a Chromebook this weekend, and truly one of the best Cyber Monday deals so far.

If you’re considering a Chromebook for work, school, or fun, this is a great option from Lenovo. It has a nice big screen, some solid power behind it, and it’s nice and portable. It’s a great option for a first Chromebook or an upgrade to your current one. Chromebooks are light, powerful, and fast machines, and this is a great example. Snag it for cheap during Cyber Monday Chromebook deals.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 has some kick to it. The MediaTek MT8183 processor promises to handle multiple tasks at once without slowing you down. You’ll be able to listen to music and edit documents or stream movies without stutters and stops. The Chromebook runs on Google OS, so it’s lightning-fast. It also integrates all Google apps together seamlessly. If you have a traditional laptop right now, but primarily use Google Chrome for browsing, Google Drive for documents, and sites like YouTube for content streaming, you’ll love having your whole operating system designed around those familiar programs.

This Lenovo Chromebook has an 14-inch display. It’s definitely compact but bigger than many laptop screens. The bezels on the sides are quite thin, helping to maximize the Chromebook’s real estate. Where this Chromebook really shines in the detail of its screen. It runs at a resolution of 1920 x 1080, so anything short of 4K is going to look the best it possibly can. Streaming shows and movies from Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu will look fantastic. The screen has anti-glare, so you can watch those shows at cafés, on the bus, or even outside.

A Chromebook has to be portable. Lenovo’s fits the bill. It weighs in at just over three pounds, making it easy to slip into a backpack without feeling like a brick. When it’s closed, it’s only 0.74-inches thin — smaller than a book. It has some nice bells and whistles, like a built-in HD webcam and microphones, ports for USB, microSD, and a headphone jack. It’s Bluetooth enabled, so you can connect virtually as many devices as you want. It will run for 10 hours on one charge.

Cyber Monday is your second big chance at amazing consumer tech deals. Grab this Lenovo Chromebook for only $129 right now and save a whopping $160. That’s what Cyber Monday is all about.

