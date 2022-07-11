 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Should you shop the early Amazon Prime Day deals today?

Noah McGraw
By
Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Prime Day starts tomorrow, but a few deals have trickled out early. If one of those early Prime Day deals is on a product you’ve been waiting to jump on, like an , or an , you may be tempted to just pull the trigger and buy them today. We’re here to tell you to wait it out. Those deals won’t be gone by tomorrow, and there’s a good chance things will get even better over the next few days. Prime Day is the steak dinner of sales events. You don’t want to fill up on appetizers.

A big reason you’ll want to wait until Prime Day is the competition between retailers. Sure, Amazon might have an enticing deal today, but we haven’t seen Best Buy’s response yet. There’s a great back and forth between the big three tech retailers, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Consumers can only benefit from it. We’re likely to see 4K TVs, OLED TVs, and laptops get the biggest price cuts during these undercutting competitions. Laptops and high-quality TVs are Best Buy’s forte, so they won’t let Amazon run away with all the sales. Make sure to check out Best Buy Prime Day deals before you make your final purchase. Walmart is likely to go after the small appliance market. If you’re looking for a robot vacuum, an air fryer, or a new blender, Walmart Prime Day deals are for you.

Don’t worry too much about products selling out, especially Amazon products. While the Echo Dot may have a great deal today, it could have a better deal tomorrow, and there’s no way Amazon will sell out of their biggest smart speaker. In general, retailers have stocked up on their biggest sellers in preparation for Prime Day. Apple, Samsung, and Google, for example, know that consumers have been waiting until Prime Day to buy a new smartphone. They’re not going to miss out on any of those sales because of a lack of stock.

In short: Don’t buy anything today. Bookmark your favorites, compare prices across other retailers, and get ready to click “Checkout” — but don’t do anything yet! The real party starts tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals 2022: 35 early deals you can shop today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Ubisoft says current owners will still be able to access Assassin’s Creed Liberation

Main character of Assassin's Creed: Liberation on building.

Early Prime Day deal: Dell XPS 13 laptop just dropped below $850

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

4 things you should buy on Prime Day, and 4 things you shouldn’t

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Save money with the best cheap phones of 2022: Why spend more?

Google Play Store on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Best Prime Day deals 2022: 35 early deals you can shop today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Which iPad should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

iPad Air 5 alongside the iPhone and MacBook.

5 early Prime Day deals you can (and should) shop at Best Buy today

Best Buy Prime Day graphic with a screen from bestbuy.com.

Prime Day: This Dell laptop is $200 right now (86% claimed!)

dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01

Dreaming Walls directors on the legacy of the Chelsea Hotel

Two female directors pose for their film Dreaming Walls.

Getting tagged on TikTok by strangers? Here’s how to untag yourself

A smartphone and two other devices on a white table. The smartphone has the TikTok logo on its screen.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide for July 2022

Villager holding fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to get a free $200 Amazon gift card to spend on Prime Day tomorrow

8 things 2018 kids wont experience commonplace money