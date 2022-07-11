Prime Day starts tomorrow, but a few deals have trickled out early. If one of those early Prime Day deals is on a product you’ve been waiting to jump on, like an , or an , you may be tempted to just pull the trigger and buy them today. We’re here to tell you to wait it out. Those deals won’t be gone by tomorrow, and there’s a good chance things will get even better over the next few days. Prime Day is the steak dinner of sales events. You don’t want to fill up on appetizers.

A big reason you’ll want to wait until Prime Day is the competition between retailers. Sure, Amazon might have an enticing deal today, but we haven’t seen Best Buy’s response yet. There’s a great back and forth between the big three tech retailers, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Consumers can only benefit from it. We’re likely to see 4K TVs, OLED TVs, and laptops get the biggest price cuts during these undercutting competitions. Laptops and high-quality TVs are Best Buy’s forte, so they won’t let Amazon run away with all the sales. Make sure to check out Best Buy Prime Day deals before you make your final purchase. Walmart is likely to go after the small appliance market. If you’re looking for a robot vacuum, an air fryer, or a new blender, Walmart Prime Day deals are for you.

Don’t worry too much about products selling out, especially Amazon products. While the Echo Dot may have a great deal today, it could have a better deal tomorrow, and there’s no way Amazon will sell out of their biggest smart speaker. In general, retailers have stocked up on their biggest sellers in preparation for Prime Day. Apple, Samsung, and Google, for example, know that consumers have been waiting until Prime Day to buy a new smartphone. They’re not going to miss out on any of those sales because of a lack of stock.

In short: Don’t buy anything today. Bookmark your favorites, compare prices across other retailers, and get ready to click “Checkout” — but don’t do anything yet! The real party starts tomorrow.

