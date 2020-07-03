SimpliSafe is celebrating the 4th of July with deep discounts on its DIY home security systems. As long as you sign up for a free one-month trial of SimpliSafe’s Interactive Monitoring service, you can get a 30% discount on all security systems. This promotion also includes a free SimpliCam security camera worth $99. This sale ends at midnight Tuesday, July 7, so if you’re shopping for home security cameras and alarm systems, snap up this hot deal.

To get the 30% discount on SimpliSafe systems and the free SimpliCam, SimpliSafe requires that you agree to a free one-month trial of its Interactive Monitoring service. Interactive Monitoring includes police dispatch and 24/7 alerts. After the free trial, the monitoring service costs $15 per month or half the price most security companies charge. If you prefer not to stick with Interactive Monitoring, cancel before the free month ends — you still get to keep the camera.

The Foundation — $149, was $229

+ Free SimpliCam



If you live in a small apartment or prefer to start with a basic system, The Foundation is SimpliSafe’s entry-level system. With The Foundation, you get a Base Station, a touch-to-wake Keypad, an Entry Sensor, and a Motion Sensor. Plug in the Base Station, place the other wireless components where you want them, and your system sets up automatically. You can add more sensors, motion detectors, and other alarms later if you wish. Forget The Foundation’s usual $229 cost, because if you try SimpliSafe’s Interactive Monitoring for a month, The Foundation costs $149 and you get a $99 SimpliCam for free.

The Essentials — $168, was $259

+ Free SimpliCam



With The Essentials configuration, SimpliSafe includes a Base Station, a Keypad, a Motion Sensor, and three Entry Sensors to protect two doors and a window or one door and two windows. Instead of the $259 list price, during the 4th of July sale The Essentials system is priced $168 and includes the $99 SimpliCam at no extra cost when you sign up for a one-month free trial of the Interactive Monitoring service.

The Hearth — $243, was $374

+ Free SimpliCam



The Hearth extends your SimpliSafe security system functionality to include smoke detection and a convenient key fob to arm and disarm the system or immediately sound the alarm and alert the monitoring service. The Hearth configuration comes with one Base Station, a Keypad, three Entry Sensors, one Motion Sensor, a Smoke Detector, a 105-decibel Siren, and a Key Fob. The Heath is $374 normally, but during this sale, SmpiSafe cut the cost to $243, plus you get the free $99 SimpliCam when you sign up for Interactive Monitoring for one month.

The Knox — $292, was $449

+ Free SimpliCam



The Knox adds an integrated smoke detector to your home security system with a second motion detector and three more entry sensors than The Heart system above. The SimpliSafe Knox system comes with a Base Station, one Keypad, six Entry Sensors, two Motion Sensors, a Smoke Detector, a 105-decibel Siren, and a Key Fob. With your agreement to a one-month free trial of the Interactive Monitoring system, The $449 Knox system and $99 SimpliCam are yours for just $292.

The Haven — $318, was $489

+ Free SimpliCam



The Haven security system from SimpliSafe adds to intrusion alarms to include smoke, water leak, and freeze sensors. Then Haven includes a Base Station, a Keypad, four Entry Sensors, two Motion Sensors, a Smoke Detector, a Water Sensor, a Freeze Sensor, a 105-decibel Siren, a Key Fob, and a Panic Button to set off your alarm anyplace in your house. The Haven’s $489 list price is slashed to just $318 for this sale with the one-month Interactive Monitoring free trial. Plus, you get the free $99 SimpliCam.

