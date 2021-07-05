Staples 4th of July Sale 2021: The best deals to shop today

Happy 4th of July everyone! It’s an awesome time to celebrate with friends and family, but if you get a moment away, you might want to check out some of the 4th of July deals that are available. There are a variety of gadgets, tech, and home goods on sale. You could snag that new device you’ve been wanting for cheap.

Staples is joining the festivities with a 4th of July sale of its own. There are some great deals on stationery, desktop monitors, Chromebooks, furniture like office chairs, peripherals, and much more. Take a look for yourself, or peruse some of the best deals, which we’ve assembled for you below.

Union and Scale Essentials Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair – $90, was $130

Need a new desk chair for your home office? This mesh-backed chair from Union and Scale features adjustable seat height, tilt tension, and tilt lock options. The fixed arms offer support for your forearms, and a simple locking mechanism keeps the seat just how you like it. Some minor assembly is required. Staples is offering the Union and Scale desk chair for $90, which is normally $130. That saves you $40, and it’s a great way to start your 4th of July celebrations!

FlexFit Hyken Mesh Task Chair – $160, was $270

Want something a little more substantial for a desk chair? This FlexFit Hyken Mesh chair is high-backed, and even includes neck and head support. The arms adjust up, down, and swivel. Meanwhile, you get an upright tilt lock, swivel-tilt, and tension knob, plus the chair reclines. Staples is offering the FlexFit for $160, which is $110 off the normal price ($270).

Canon imageClass D570 Wireless Monochrome Laser Printer – $150, was $230

This all-in-one Canon printer also copies, scans, and prints high-quality content. It uses laser printing technology with a resolution of 600 x 600 dpi to create truly detailed prints. WiFi functionality is built-in so it’s easy to connect to, but there’s also LAN and USB for wired connections. It can hold up to 250 sheets in the tray and has 512MB of printer memory to preserve projects sent to the machine. Staples is offering the Canon ImageClass D570 Multi-Printer for $150, which is $80 off the normal price ($230).

HP Mini-in-One 23.8-inch LED Monitor – $150, was $290

The HP Mini-in-One 23.8-inch LED Monitor includes integrated video conferencing tech, including speakers, a microphone, and an HD webcam. It’s all integrated into the monitor, with the webcam in the top bezel. It’s also plug-and-play and includes six USB ports for use with other peripherals or mini computers. The monitor features a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080, with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Staples is offering the HP Mini-in-One 23.8-inch Monitor for $150, which is $140 off (normally $290). That’s a heck of a deal for any monitor of this size, let alone one with a mic, webcam, and speakers built-in.

HP P27v G4 27-inch LED Monitor – $160, was $190

The HP P27v G4 is a large-format 27-inch LED monitor, utilizing TFT active matrix technology. It supports a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080, at a 16:9 widescreen ratio, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The response time is 4 to 5.9ms. It has both VGA and HDMI inputs so it will work with many devices, including laptops and beyond. Staples is offering the HP P27v G4 LED Monitor for $160, which is normally $190. That’s $30 off the full price.

Acer Chromebook 311 CB311-9H-C12A – $220, was $240

The Acer Chromebook 311 features an 11.6-inch display with a 1366 x 768 resolution. It’s running the Chrome OS, with 32GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. A 1.1GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor is under the hood, running at a clock speed of 2.6GHz and with a 4MB cache. Intel UHD 600 graphics provide enough power to run the latest apps and games and do some basic photo editing. The battery will last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Staples is offering the Acer Chromebook 311 for $20 off (normally $240), bringing the final to $220 plus free shipping and delivery.

Asus VivoBook 15 F512JA-PH31-BAC Ultrabook Laptop – $380, was $450

If you’re in the market for a new, affordable laptop with decent hardware, the Asus VivoBook 15 Ultrabook Laptop won’t disappoint. It’s rocking an Intel Core i3 (1.2GHz), 4GB of DDR4 RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and a 128GB solid-state drive. The 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 NanoEdge bezel display looks stunning. Meanwhile, the ergonomic and backlit keyboard makes it easy, and comfortable, to work just about anywhere. Staples is offering the Asus VivoBook 15 for $70 off — the normal price is $450 — which brings the total to $380. That’s an incredible deal.

More 4th of July deals at Staples available now

Don’t see anything you like in the list above? There are plenty of other deals and items on sale over at Staples. We rounded up some of the additional highlights. See below.

