With back to school sales in full swing right now, we’ve focused on everything that Staples has to offer. The popular retailer has some great laptop deals, monitor deals, and much more. If you’re looking to upgrade your home office or kit out your child with new technology before they head back to school, this is the place to go. You have two options — either tap the button below to see what’s out there for yourself, or read on while we take you through our highlights within the sale. Whatever appeals, be quick as the discounts are likely to be strictly time limited.

Canon Pixma TR4720 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer — $60, was $100

Canon may not be a name that features in our look at the best printers but it’s a reputable brand in the field. With the Canon Pixma TR4720 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer, you get a printer which also copies and scans. It’s capable of auto two-sided printing for letter-size documents while there’s a 100-sheet input capacity and an auto document feeder which means you can quickly scan multipage documents up to legal size. A hybrid ink system leads to sharp black text and colorful prints with easy to use controls and buttons. Count on speeds up to 8.8 images per minute in black and white or 4.4 images in color.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet — $75, was $140

There’s no need to spend a fortune on one of the best tablets if you have fairly simple needs. Instead, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet will suit many needs. It has a sizeable 10.1-inch full HD display with 1920 x 1200 resolution so it’s a good bet for watching shows on the move. A battery life of 13 hours is fairly respectable while it’s lighter and more durable than much of the competition. The octa-core processor keeps things ticking along nicely with the only downside being that you’re restricted to the Amazon Appstore. Luckily, it’s packed with all the apps you know and love so it’s no big deal.

HP V24i G5 24-inch Monitor — $140, was $160

A second monitor is hugely helpful when working efficiently. It’s also useful if you want to extend your screen away from your laptop any time you’re home. The HP V24i G5 24-inch Monitor is perfect for both those tasks. It’s a 24-inch LCD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. There’s one HDMI 1.4 port as well as one DisplayPort 1.2 and a VGA port as well. It supports 16.7 million colors with its IPS panel looking pretty sharp. With wide viewing angles of 178 degrees both vertically and horizontally, it’s ideal for a simple home setup that needs some expansion.

HP V27c 27-inch Curved Monitor — $210, was $230

Many of the best monitors are taking advantage of the delights of a curved screen now to ensure a more immersive experience. With the HP V27c 27-inch Curved Monitor, you get a full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 with a 1500R curvature rate so it looks pretty good. It follows your natural field of vision to be more engaging while the 75Hz refresh rate ensures less risk of motion blur or any visual tearing, as helped by AMD FreeSync technology. It even has built-in dual speakers while there are connections for HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2. It’s a great option if you want a more wraparound style experience while you work.

HP 15.6-inch laptop — $400, was $660

As one of the best laptop brands, HP makes some great budget-friendly laptops. With this HP 15.6-inch laptop, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s simple stuff but just right for working effectively at school while keeping costs down. The 15.6-inch full HD screen means plenty of room to see what you’re doing with the 1920 x 1080 supported by anti-glare properties. There’s also a HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones so calls are easily conducted here. It’s a good inexpensive option for general everyday tasks.

HP Pavilion 16-inch laptop — $440, was $770

With an Intel Core Ultra 5-125U processor, 8GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage, the HP Pavilion 16-inch laptop is useful if you want a little more power without spending too much. As the name suggests, it has a 16-inch full HD WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution which looks pretty good and offers plenty of screen space. Adding to the style, there’s also a backlit keyboard which is handy when working in low light situations. A HP True Vision 1080p full HD webcam ensures more professional video calls and it has temporal noise reduction for extra quality. This may not compete with the very best laptops but it’s a nice sweet spot at this price if you want something a little more premium for less.