Celebrate Singles Day the American way with these items for $1 or less

Falling on November 11 every year, China’s Singles Day has quickly gone from being an anti-Valentines day to being the biggest shopping day of the year. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday tend to get the most attention in the United States., Singles Day blew both out of the water with $17.8 billion in sales just last year.
Though this retail phenomenon is largely ignored by retailers in the United States, that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate in our own way. Whether you’re married, casually dating, or living that single life, join us in our celebration of Singles Day with these items for $1 or less.
You can also check out the Amazon Black Friday Deals Store for holiday discounts available now.
World Map Mouspad
You may already have a mousepad, but is it as cool as this one? Travel the world with every click and experience the amazing slide resistance of high-quality neoprene rubber.
Pick up this awesome mousepad for just 94 cents on Amazon.
Analog wrist watch
If you have a deep love for timepieces, this watch probably isn’t for you. However, if you’re looking for a cheap way to keep the time and still be fashionable, this wrist watch is the way to go.
Pick up this analog wrist watch for just 39 cents on Amazon.
Anti-slip non-slip phone mat
When you’re in your car, you should be able to put your phone on the dash without worry. This anti-slip phone mat gives you the perfect surface for anything from mobile phones to sunglasses.
Pick up this anti-slip phone mount for just 50 cents on Amazon. or check out our favorite iPhone car mounts for more options.
Generic car charger
Fighting a losing battle with your phone’s battery life? This generic car charger should help you get a little extra charge while you’re in transit. Though it may not be the flashiest piece of tech, it should do the trick.
Pick up this generic car charger for just 75 cents on Amazon.
Magic fidget cube
Fidget toys have grown in popularity over recent years. These little fidget toys are great for energetic children, adults, and anyone who just needs to be constantly playing with something.
Pick up this fidget toy for just 99 cents on Amazon, or check out our favorite fidget toys for more options.
1-meter blue Ethernet cable
Though most devices can connect via Wi-Fi these days, that doesn’t mean you don’t need an extra Ethernet cable from time to time. This 1-meter cable is a perfect spare to have just in case the Wi-Fi goes down.
Pick up this classic blue Ethernet cable for just 28 cents on Amazon.
