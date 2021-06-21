All the latest Amazon Prime Day Xbox One deals and sales

Microsoft has rolled out the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but Prime Day Xbox One deals are still popular because the console is still a powerful and enjoyable gaming machine. Gamers always look forward to Prime Day deals to score huge discounts on consoles, games, and accessories, and this year, the Xbox One will be one of the choice devices because shoppers are expecting Amazon to unload its stocks of the Microsoft console, resulting in lower prices and impressive bundles. Meanwhile, if you already own the Xbox One, you can take advantage of discounts on games that you’ve been planning to buy, and on accessories that will extend the life of the console. The Xbox One is here to stay, and Amazon will make sure that owners of the console will be set for years to come.

Once you’re done buying what catches your eye in Prime Day Xbox One sales, you should check out Prime Day gaming deals to see what else you can spend your money on. If you’re often playing online multiplayer games, you should take a look at Prime Day gaming headset deals for clearer communication with your teammates, and if you’re spending hours on the Xbox One, you’ll want to buy from Prime Day gaming chair deals so that you won’t suffer from body pains for sitting too long. With Xbox One games also playable on Windows 10, you might also want to take a look at Prime Day gaming laptop deals so that you can keep grinding away in your favorite games while you’re on the go. Hardcore gamers should also check out Prime Day PS4 deals and Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, so that you can also experience the exclusives on other platforms, for all the best games that this generation offers.

Best Prime Day Xbox One deals

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, but you shouldn’t ignore the Xbox One and its deep library of games that will keep you entertained for years. It’s not yet the end of the line for the Xbox One, as developers will keep releasing games for the console in the near future, and it will be a while before you finish all the single-player games and get tired of the multiplayer modes. If you don’t own the Xbox One yet, now’s your chance to enjoy significant savings when buying the console, along with several games and a handful of accessories. If you’re already an Xbox One owner, grab this opportunity to fill out holes in your library of games and arsenal of accessories, because as the months and years go on, it will be harder to find stocks for items related to a console that was originally released in 2013.

With the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the market for several months now, Amazon will be looking to sell off its remaining stocks of the Xbox One. This means attractive discounts on the console, as well as price cuts on bundles that may include games and accessories. Gamers on a budget who won’t be looking to jump into the next-generation consoles any time soon have been waiting for a chance to buy the Xbox One for cheap, so if you’re also looking to purchase it, be prepared to finalize the transactions as soon as possible. You don’t want to be left out of Prime Day Xbox One sales because of depleted stocks, so if you see a deal that you like, you shouldn’t hesitate or think about it too much, as you don’t know if the offer will suddenly end.

Should you buy a new Xbox One on Prime Day?

Gamers are rightfully focused on the capabilities of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X, but that doesn’t mean that the Xbox One is obsolete. If you don’t own the console yet, there’s a long list of Xbox One exclusives that you should look for in Prime Day Xbox One deals, as they will keep you busy for a long time. These highly recommended games, which you can’t find on other consoles, include hilarious action game Sunset Overdrive, time-traveling shooter Quantum Break, pirate adventure Sea of Thieves, zombie survival game State of Decay 2, open-world racer Forza Horizon 4, and brutal third-person shooter Gears 5. You’ll already spend hundreds of hours if you buy all of these games and several hundred more in exploring all the other titles that the Xbox One has to offer.

With the next-generation consoles online, the price of the Xbox One and its bundles will likely go lower over time. You may be able to enjoy bigger discounts in future shopping events, such as Black Friday. However, with the depleting stocks of the Xbox One, it will become more difficult to buy the console if you wait for several more months. In addition, the larger savings may not happen, as it’s unclear how low the price of the console will go. You should take advantage of Prime Day Xbox One sales while stocks of the console, as well as its games and accessories, are still available. You may not want to hold back on buying the Xbox One if you’re already looking forward to all the games that you can play on the console, which will mean hundreds of fun hours that you won’t experience if you delay your purchase.

How to choose an Xbox One on Prime Day

This year’s Prime Day Xbox One deals will likely offer the Xbox One X and Xbox One S, as well as bundles that include these Xbox One models with games and accessories. The Xbox One X features a noticeable performance boost compared to the Xbox One S and the original Xbox One, a 4K UHD Blu-Ray player that also reads non-gaming CDs, and advanced surround sound options such as Dolby Atmos. The Xbox One S, meanwhile, is also equipped with a 4K capable Blu-Ray player, but it’s not as powerful as the more expensive Xbox One X. You can’t go wrong with either console, but if you’ve got the budget, you should definitely try to spring for the Xbox One X, especially if you already own a 4K TV where the games will be displayed in superb quality. The Xbox One S isn’t a bad choice though, as you’ll still be able to access the platform’s exclusives on this console.

Once you’ve decided which Xbox One model you want to buy, you should keep an eye out for bundles that throw in certain games and accessories. You’ll want games in the genre that you like playing, though it’s never a bad idea to try other kinds of games. An extra controller is always nice, though it’s not a requirement, especially if you’re mostly planning to play single-player games. You might also come across Xbox One consoles with special designs or unique colors, and if you like how they look, you shouldn’t hold back on buying as you never know when you’ll come across one like them again. Lastly, you should always try to go for brand new consoles, though refurbished consoles are acceptable if there’s some form of guarantee that they function as well as a new Xbox One.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations