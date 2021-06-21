  1. Deals
Best Prime Day Xbox One deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day Xbox One deals and sales

Microsoft has rolled out the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but Prime Day Xbox One deals are still popular because the console is still a powerful and enjoyable gaming machine. Gamers always look forward to Prime Day deals to score huge discounts on consoles, games, and accessories, and this year, the Xbox One will be one of the choice devices because shoppers are expecting Amazon to unload its stocks of the Microsoft console, resulting in lower prices and impressive bundles. Meanwhile, if you already own the Xbox One, you can take advantage of discounts on games that you’ve been planning to buy, and on accessories that will extend the life of the console. The Xbox One is here to stay, and Amazon will make sure that owners of the console will be set for years to come.

Once you’re done buying what catches your eye in Prime Day Xbox One sales, you should check out Prime Day gaming deals to see what else you can spend your money on. If you’re often playing online multiplayer games, you should take a look at Prime Day gaming headset deals for clearer communication with your teammates, and if you’re spending hours on the Xbox One, you’ll want to buy from Prime Day gaming chair deals so that you won’t suffer from body pains for sitting too long. With Xbox One games also playable on Windows 10, you might also want to take a look at Prime Day gaming laptop deals so that you can keep grinding away in your favorite games while you’re on the go. Hardcore gamers should also check out Prime Day PS4 deals and Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, so that you can also experience the exclusives on other platforms, for all the best games that this generation offers.

Best Prime Day Xbox One deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 Standard Edition (Xbox One)

$35 $60
Take control of Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde gang, as he chooses between his ideals and loyalty to the outlaws who raised him.
Buy at Walmart

Xbox One X 1TB (Refurbished)

$514 $600
This Xbox One X 1TB is refurbished and Microsoft Factory re-certified, so you'll have peace of mind as you buy this powerful console for cheap.
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G920 Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox One

$218 $400
The Logitech G920 features realistic force feedback to simulate the feel of driving cars across different types of terrain. It's compatible with the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition Officially Licensed Xbox One Controller

$100 $120
This officially licensed Xbox One controller from Razer offers a rapid-fire switch and four remappable multi-function buttons. It also features the Razer Chroma lighting system.
Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil 2

$20 $60
The reimagined version of the 1998 classic rebuilds the horror game from the ground up, with modernized controls and grotesque hordes of zombies.
Buy at Walmart

12-Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

$146 $199
Get one year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and unlock a library of games to download for free.
Buy Now

Western Digital 1TB Gaming Drive SSD

$160 $200
For ultra-fast gaming speeds and almost completely eliminated loading screens, take the WD 1TB Gaming Drive SSD out for a spin and watch your photorealistic gaming take on a whole new meaning.
Buy at Amazon

Hitman 3 (Xbox One)

$40 $60
Suit up as Agent 47 in the dramatic conclusion of the World of Assassination trilogy. Travel around the world in campaign mode, and challenge yourself with elusive targets.
Buy at Amazon

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Digital Code (Xbox One)

$13 $30
This collection includes the story of Master Chief from Halo to Halo 4, with a total of 45 campaign missions and more than 100 multiplayer and Spartan Ops maps.
Buy at Amazon

Samurai Shodown Enhanced (Xbox Series X)

$40 $60
Slash though your foes in this blade-wielding fighting game that keeps the mechanics and atmosphere of the long-running series. This edition includes the Season 1 Pass and a DLC character.
Buy at Amazon

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - Digital Code (Xbox One )

$3 $30
Play as Lara Croft in a cinematic action-adventure, where you need to survive combat and overcome grueling environments. Customize Lara's weapons and gear as you uncover an island's secrets.
Buy at Amazon

Need for Speed: Heat (Xbox One)

$20 $60
Compete in sanctioned races by day to earn money and upgrade your cars, then drive into the night in street races to build your reputation.
Buy at Walmart

Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle (Xbox Series X)

$20 $30
The bundle includes the Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex outfits, in addition to back blings, harvesting tools, and emotes. It also comes with 1,000 V-Bucks for you to spend on other cosmetics.
Buy at Amazon

Planet Coaster (Xbox Series X)

$40 $50
Build and manage the roller coaster park of your dreams, either in the deep and rewarding Career mode or in an unrestricted sandbox where the only limit is your imagination.
Buy at Amazon

Next Level Racing GTTrack Simulator Cockpit

$846 $900
Take racing simulators to the next level with this cockpit, which is designed to work with the steering wheels, pedals, and gear shifters from major brands like Thrustmaster, Logitech, and Fanatic.
Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil 2 (Xbox One)

$20 $60
This reimagining of the 1998 PlayStation classic introduces an over-the-shoulder camera and modernized control scheme, but keeps the spine-chilling story and gameplay of the original.
Buy at Amazon

Farming Simulator 19 Platinum Edition (Xbox One)

$20 $50
Drive and use over 380 vehicles and tools from 100 manufacturers in this simulator, where you can grow and sell crops, tend to your livestock, and develop your farm.
Buy at Amazon

The Evil Within 2 (Xbox One)

$11 $40
Discover horrifying domains and face grotesque enemies in this horror game, where you have the choice in how you will survive.
Buy at Amazon

Far Cry New Dawn Digital Code (Xbox One)

$10 $40
Build your base, recruit specialists, and battle your enemies as you try to survive in this post-apocalyptic world in the Far Cry series.
Buy at Amazon

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox One)

$15 $30
Explore a beautiful but dangerous world with powerful enemies, challenging puzzles, and a combat system with spirit weapons and spells, as you try to unravel Ori's true destiny.
Buy at Amazon

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (Xbox One)

$20 $60
Experience Star Wars battleground across all films in the franchise, such as Starkiller Base and Yavin 4. Unlock characters such as Kylo Ren and Han Solo, and customize them with unique abilities.
Buy at Walmart

It Takes Two (Xbox One)

$30 $40
In this adventure game designed for two players, face thrilling challenges where teamwork is required to move forward, while enjoying a touching story involving a couple with differences.
Buy at Amazon

Wreckfest (Xbox One)

$29 $40
Customize and upgrade your cars so you can dish out and withstand more damage, as you go up against ruthless drivers in vehicular combat.
Buy at Amazon

Gears Tactics (Xbox Series X, Xbox One)

$10 $60
Play as soldier Gabe Diaz as you rescue and build up your troops. You can customize your squad with upgraded skills and equipment, before you deploy them in fast-paced, turn-based battles.
Buy at Amazon

Playseat Challenge Foldable Racing Chair

$215 $250
This foldable racing chair is compatible with all steering wheels and pedals from Logitech, Thrustmaster and Fanatec. It's comfortable and stable, and easy to put away after you're done playing.
Buy at Amazon

Mortal Kombat 11 (Xbox One)

$26 $30
The latest entry in the Mortal Kombat franchise features a roster of new and returning faces. With custom character variations, players have complete control over the fighters.
Buy at Amazon

The Outer Worlds (Xbox One)

$20 $30
Explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter different factions, as you decide how your story goes in this player-driven RPG.
Buy at Amazon

1-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership

$11 $14
Get ready to jump online with a one-month membership, allowing you to compete in online multiplayer and grab exclusive deals.
Buy Now

Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One)

$22 $30
Play as three characters in an interwoven story that takes place in a massive open world. The game also provides access to the ever evolving Grand Theft Auto Online.
Buy at Amazon

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2: Launch Edition (Xbox Series X)

$20 $40
Play traditional Puyo Puyo or Tetris, or combine the two puzzle games in a frantic new experience that you can play offline and online in single-player, local co-op, and ranked modes.
Buy at Amazon

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, but you shouldn’t ignore the Xbox One and its deep library of games that will keep you entertained for years. It’s not yet the end of the line for the Xbox One, as developers will keep releasing games for the console in the near future, and it will be a while before you finish all the single-player games and get tired of the multiplayer modes. If you don’t own the Xbox One yet, now’s your chance to enjoy significant savings when buying the console, along with several games and a handful of accessories. If you’re already an Xbox One owner, grab this opportunity to fill out holes in your library of games and arsenal of accessories, because as the months and years go on, it will be harder to find stocks for items related to a console that was originally released in 2013.

With the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the market for several months now, Amazon will be looking to sell off its remaining stocks of the Xbox One. This means attractive discounts on the console, as well as price cuts on bundles that may include games and accessories. Gamers on a budget who won’t be looking to jump into the next-generation consoles any time soon have been waiting for a chance to buy the Xbox One for cheap, so if you’re also looking to purchase it, be prepared to finalize the transactions as soon as possible. You don’t want to be left out of Prime Day Xbox One sales because of depleted stocks, so if you see a deal that you like, you shouldn’t hesitate or think about it too much, as you don’t know if the offer will suddenly end.

Should you buy a new Xbox One on Prime Day?

Gamers are rightfully focused on the capabilities of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X, but that doesn’t mean that the Xbox One is obsolete. If you don’t own the console yet, there’s a long list of Xbox One exclusives that you should look for in Prime Day Xbox One deals, as they will keep you busy for a long time. These highly recommended games, which you can’t find on other consoles, include hilarious action game Sunset Overdrive, time-traveling shooter Quantum Break, pirate adventure Sea of Thieves, zombie survival game State of Decay 2, open-world racer Forza Horizon 4, and brutal third-person shooter Gears 5. You’ll already spend hundreds of hours if you buy all of these games and several hundred more in exploring all the other titles that the Xbox One has to offer.

With the next-generation consoles online, the price of the Xbox One and its bundles will likely go lower over time. You may be able to enjoy bigger discounts in future shopping events, such as Black Friday. However, with the depleting stocks of the Xbox One, it will become more difficult to buy the console if you wait for several more months. In addition, the larger savings may not happen, as it’s unclear how low the price of the console will go. You should take advantage of Prime Day Xbox One sales while stocks of the console, as well as its games and accessories, are still available. You may not want to hold back on buying the Xbox One if you’re already looking forward to all the games that you can play on the console, which will mean hundreds of fun hours that you won’t experience if you delay your purchase.

How to choose an Xbox One on Prime Day

This year’s Prime Day Xbox One deals will likely offer the Xbox One X and Xbox One S, as well as bundles that include these Xbox One models with games and accessories. The Xbox One X features a noticeable performance boost compared to the Xbox One S and the original Xbox One, a 4K UHD Blu-Ray player that also reads non-gaming CDs, and advanced surround sound options such as Dolby Atmos. The Xbox One S, meanwhile, is also equipped with a 4K capable Blu-Ray player, but it’s not as powerful as the more expensive Xbox One X. You can’t go wrong with either console, but if you’ve got the budget, you should definitely try to spring for the Xbox One X, especially if you already own a 4K TV where the games will be displayed in superb quality. The Xbox One S isn’t a bad choice though, as you’ll still be able to access the platform’s exclusives on this console.

Once you’ve decided which Xbox One model you want to buy, you should keep an eye out for bundles that throw in certain games and accessories. You’ll want games in the genre that you like playing, though it’s never a bad idea to try other kinds of games. An extra controller is always nice, though it’s not a requirement, especially if you’re mostly planning to play single-player games. You might also come across Xbox One consoles with special designs or unique colors, and if you like how they look, you shouldn’t hold back on buying as you never know when you’ll come across one like them again. Lastly, you should always try to go for brand new consoles, though refurbished consoles are acceptable if there’s some form of guarantee that they function as well as a new Xbox One.

