Smart luggage does it all with wireless charger, built-in scale, GPS tracking

Whether you’re a frequent flier who takes dozens of business trips, or you only occasionally jet off on vacation to get away from the 9-to-5 grind, stressful experiences at the airport can easily turn your much-needed travels into a nightmare.

And while many travel-related events are not in our control — like weather-related delays and cancellations, buildup at the TSA checkpoint, or overbooked flights — some things are in fact in our hands. The key to reducing airport anxiety is all about how we prepare for each trip. And SkyValet smart luggage, currently being funded on Kickstarter, is a product that offers solutions to many of our common travel struggles.

We’ve seen quite a few trends come and go in the world of travel, including packing cube sets and more. Each item designed to support different ways to get our things from point A to point B. But before you know it, traveling can become too overwhelming when you pile on so many accessories. You needed a portable charger to keep your devices powered up; a harder suitcase to keep your valuables protected; a GPS tracker to attach to your suitcase to keep track of it in the event it gets lost or sent to the wrong city; and a scale to make sure your luggage isn’t too heavy. The things keep piling on and instead of relieving stress as they were intended to do, and wind up giving us even more anxiety.

Finally, a luggage brand is delivering an all-in-one product that solves so many of our travel preparation needs while reducing the clutter of accessories.

skyvalet smart luggage charging pad

Other smart luggage offerings have the ability to charge your devices with a built-in battery, but SkyValet goes the extra mile with a wireless charging pad equipped with Qi technology that delivers up to 7.5W of fast charging speed to your iPhone and Android devices. The battery is removable and compliant with TSA regulations. Can’t wirelessly charge? No worries, there’s a razor-thin adaptor that you can place on the back of your phone to make your device compatible with the charging dock. The bag is even equipped with a TSA-compliant Bluetooth lock.

SkyValet also has a built-in scale so you’ll always know how many more pounds or ounces you can stuff into your luggage before getting hit with any overage charges. It’s also equipped with a GPS tracking device so you always know exactly where your valuables are.

The smart luggage has a magnetic front pocket allowing you to open it with a simple touch instead of a zipper. Inside the pocket, you’ll find dual USB ports to keep devices charged and easily accessible. 

With SkyValet luggage you therefore no longer need separate portable chargers to power your devices, a scale to weigh your bag, a lock, or a tracking device. All of that functionality is built right into the bag.

And SkyValet’s smart design goes beyond built-in gadgets, offering solutions to additional travel challenges many of us face at the airport.

skyvalet smart luggage s wheels

First seen in the skateboard industry, the S-shaped wheels on the bottom of the case increase maneuverability and will travel smoothly over any surface. SkyValet has the exclusive luggage license on the enhanced wheels so you won’t find this level of stability when strolling with luggage from other brands.

The outer shell of the luggage is made with lightweight and durable polycarbonate material. The zippers are double-sided to provide an extra layer of protection, and are burst-proof, according to the brand.

The sharp and sleek luggage comes in four different sizes and three color options to fit your travel needs and style.

SkyValet had a goal of raising $10,000 on Kickstarter, and met it within hours. More than 290 people have backed the project with more than $75,000 pledged, but there’s still time to put your support behind the campaign. And, SkyValet plans to deliver the smart luggage in April — just in time for spring and summer travels. 

Use the link above if you are interested in participating in the crowdfunding project that is funding the production of this device, though as we always mention, caution should be shown when considering any crowdfunding project.

We always encourage caution when participating in a crowdfunding venture.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

