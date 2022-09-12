 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Movies & TV

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Is there a Sling TV free trial? Here’s what you need to know

Lucas Coll
By

Looking to cut the cord and ditch your cable or satellite TV service for an all-in-one streaming package? You have a lot of options to choose from, but if you’re after one of the best values in the streaming world, then Sling TV should be high on your list. Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ are great for binging shows and movies, but if you want live TV such as sports and news, then you need something like Sling. These packages are more expensive than standalone streaming apps like Netflix, though, and Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services if you don’t want to pay out the nose for a bunch of channels you’re never going to watch. If you’re thinking of signing up and are wondering if there’s a Sling TV free trial for you to take advantage of, then read on. We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Is there a Sling TV free trial?

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Unlike the month-long Hulu free trial, there is currently no Sling TV free trial available, just as there is no Disney Plus free trial. Sling TV has run free trial offers in the past, however, allowing new subscribers to enjoy everything the service has to offer for a limited time (usually one or two weeks). These come and go without a lot of fanfare and are sadly quite rare, typically happening maybe once a year. The latest Sling TV free trial ran in August 2022, so we don’t expect another one to pop up soon. Worry not, though; there’s another way to enjoy a limited Sling TV experience for free before you shell out any cash.

Can you get Sling TV for free?

There’s no current Sling TV free trial, but Sling does offer some free content. You can sign up for the Sling Free service without purchasing one of the paid plans — no credit card required. All you have to do is make an account, and you can enjoy some free content right away. Along with the Sling Orange and Sling Blue plans and the combined Sling Orange + Blue package, there is a Sling Free subscription that gives you access to more than 100 live channels as well as more than 40,000 on-demand shows and movies. There’s no contract, you don’t have to enter any payment information, and there’s no equipment to hook up to your TV. Make your account, install the app, and get streaming. After that, you can easily upgrade to one of the Sling TV paid plans if you decide to do so.

Are there any Sling TV deals?

Sling TV login screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

It’s common for streaming services to run regular discounts and promotions, and Sling TV is no exception. Aside from the Sling TV free trial, the platform is offering new customers their first month for 50% off, and this applies to all tiers. That means you can enjoy the Sling Orange or Sling Blue package for $17.50 for your first month (normally $35 per month) or the Sling Orange + Blue plan for $25 (normally $50). After your first month, your subscription defaults to its normal pricing.

Sling TV is running some other promotions at the moment, too. If you sign up and prepay for two months of Sling, you can get a AirTV Mini streaming device and an RCA HD antenna totally free. The AirTV Mini is a streaming device optimized for Sling, letting you use your Sling TV service without need a smart TV for the Sling app. The HD antenna also lets you watch local network channels like ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and more free of charge.

Editors' Recommendations

NordVPN Free Trial: Try the service for free for a month

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

Audible Free Trial: Get 2 premium audiobooks for free

amazon offers 30 off annual audible deal with 099 echo dot 1

ESPN+ Free Trial: Can you sign up for free in 2022?

The ESPN+ logo on a black background.

Best home internet deals for September 2022: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal

Best humidifier deals for September 2022

honeywell humidfier cool moistue walmart deals humidifier

Best grill deals for September 2022

People grilling outside.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for September 2022

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (left) and Galaxy Watch 3 (right).

Best Nespresso deals for September 2022

Breville-Nespresso USA Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Espresso Machine

Best Vitamix blender deals for September 2022

Vitamix5200 Professional-Grade blender

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for September 2022

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals for September 2022

samsung galaxy note 20 ultra hands on features price photos release date and screens

Best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals for September 2022

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ hands-on held in hand

Best Garmin watch deals for September 2022

An orange Garmin Instinct smartwatch being shown on a wrist.