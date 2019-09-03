Sony remains as one of the top TV brands in the world, producing high-end 4K TVs with advanced technical innovations. It takes so much pride in the quality of its TV, you are assured of their performance. If you’re thinking about getting one, now is the time as Walmart cuts an immense $333 discount on the 49-Inch Sony BRAVIA 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV (XBR49X800E). From its original price of $898, Walmart dropped it down to only $565. Order yours today while you still can.

You won’t look at your TV the same way again, thanks to Sony’s Triluminos Display. It has more shades of red, green, and blue, so colors are represented as rich and lively as in real life, giving you a more vibrant and natural view on the scene.

This Android TV boasts Sony’s powerful 4K HDR X1 processor that delivers some of the best contrast we’ve ever seen. It converts non-HDR content like HD and Full HD into near 4K HDR quality up to four times its original resolution, while it’s full-array of backlight and high-dynamic range exhibits an incredible contrast display. It also has the Dynamic Contrast Enhancer that will polish the tone and texture, to give you more energy and deeper black levels. Combining all of these will produce lifelike images with fine details, a wider range of brightness, and stunning vivid colors.

With this smart TV, you can discover more shows in an instant. You can find thousands of your favorite movies and TV series with your voice using Google Home or Amazon Alexa, and you can literally ask it to do stuff like turning up the volume or changing the channel for you. You can also use your smartphone as a remote and cast movies or music from it straight to the big screen via the Google Cast feature.

Experience a wide array of apps from Google Play such as Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video, or even play with Android games right on your TV screen. Instead of $898, you can have this 49-inch Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV (XBR49X800E) at Walmart for just $565 or $56 a month for 12 months. You’ll save as much as $330, so order now while it still lasts.

