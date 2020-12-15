  1. Deals
It’s the time of the year to binge every Home Alone and every single Christmas movie that ever hit the theaters. What better way to enjoy your favorite Christmas movies than with a striking, sleek, Sony Blu-Ray player. This Sony 4K Blu-Ray player is just $150 right now — down $100 from its original price of $250. There’s no better time to upgrade your home theater system. Buy this 4K media player now before stocks run out.

The Sony UBPX700 player converts any movie or video you watch into striking 4K picture quality. There’s even Dolby Vision HDR and advanced surround sound so you and your family will be immersed in the worlds of your favorite characters the second you turn your new media player on. Every action sequence will be detailed, too, with the lowest lit scenes brightened immensely so you can always keep up with the action — never miss an Easter egg again. The studio-quality sound will also save you the effort of purchasing an additional soundbar or speaker system, so you know you’re getting your money’s worth.

You can also watch or stream any content your heart desires with this Sony 4K Blu-Ray player. Stream from any of your favorite platforms including Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube, and more. There’s even an interactive interface the second you turn on your media player which learns your viewing habits and organizes your apps according to them — finding what you’re looking for in seconds not minutes. You even have a decent port selection, including two HDMI inputs so you can connect your media player to your TV and another device without any hassle. Reviewers also praised how easy the setup was and how affordable this media player is compared to its competitors. There was even praise for how this player eliminates freezes and lag time, enabling your content to play seamlessly for hours on end.

Buy this Sony 4K Blu-Ray player for only $150 right now and upgrade your home theater experience at an affordable price. Feel free to also purchase a new affordable TV that functions with this media player with these Best Buy TV deals. Your upgraded home theater setup is just a few clicks away.

