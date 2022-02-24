Best Buy slashed $400 off this Sony 4K TV with this deal

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Upgrading your home theater setup is now more affordable with the help of retailers’ 4K TV deals, so there’s no reason to stick with a small and basic display. If you don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended to begin with Sony TV deals, as the brand is known for top-notch products. You’re in luck if you’re in the market for a new TV because the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV is available under Best Buy TV deals at $400 off, bringing its price down to $1,600 from its original price of $2,000.

After checking out Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy and you find out that you have space for a 65-inch TV in your living room or bedroom, you should definitely consider buying the Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV. Its 65-inch screen features 4K UHD resolution, XR Triluminos Pro Color for accurate colors, XR Motion Clarity for a smooth picture even during action-packed scenes, and XR 4K Upscaling to boost HD content to near 4K resolution. The TV is powered by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, which instantly remasters thousands of on-screen elements to deliver astounding realism.

Like the best 4K TVs, the Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV is a smart TV that’s running on the Google TV platform. You have access to all your favorite streaming services for virtually unlimited content, and Google Assistant is built in to take your voice commands. The TV also offers exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, including input lag that’s as low as 8.5ms.

If you’re planning to invest in a new display for your home theater setup, it will be tough to find a better deal than Best Buy’s $400 discount for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV. It’s down to $1,600 from its original price of $2,000, but there’s no telling how long this offer will be available. You should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can if you don’t want to miss out on purchasing the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV for much cheaper than usual.

