Best Buy slashed $400 off this Sony 4K TV with this deal

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV in the living room.
Sony

Upgrading your home theater setup is now more affordable with the help of retailers’ 4K TV deals, so there’s no reason to stick with a small and basic display. If you don’t know where to start, it’s highly recommended to begin with Sony TV deals, as the brand is known for top-notch products. You’re in luck if you’re in the market for a new TV because the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV is available under Best Buy TV deals at $400 off, bringing its price down to $1,600 from its original price of $2,000.

After checking out Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy and you find out that you have space for a 65-inch TV in your living room or bedroom, you should definitely consider buying the Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV. Its 65-inch screen features 4K UHD resolution, XR Triluminos Pro Color for accurate colors, XR Motion Clarity for a smooth picture even during action-packed scenes, and XR 4K Upscaling to boost HD content to near 4K resolution. The TV is powered by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, which instantly remasters thousands of on-screen elements to deliver astounding realism.

Like the best 4K TVs, the Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV is a smart TV that’s running on the Google TV platform. You have access to all your favorite streaming services for virtually unlimited content, and Google Assistant is built in to take your voice commands. The TV also offers exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, including input lag that’s as low as 8.5ms.

If you’re planning to invest in a new display for your home theater setup, it will be tough to find a better deal than Best Buy’s $400 discount for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV. It’s down to $1,600 from its original price of $2,000, but there’s no telling how long this offer will be available. You should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can if you don’t want to miss out on purchasing the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV for much cheaper than usual.

More 4K TV deals

While Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X95J 4K TV is seriously tempting, it’s not your only option. There are discounts for 4K TVs of all sizes and from different brands, so there’s no shortage of choices. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best 4K TV deals that you can shop right now.

TCL 65-Inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$648 $1,100
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Walmart

55-inch Sony Class X85J Series LED 4K TV

$850 $900
The ideal size for a smaller or medium-sized room, this 55 inch TV supports 4K and HDR, comes with Google TV software to stream from your favorite services, and supports Google Assistant. more
Buy at Best Buy

55-Inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV

$384 $827
Grab a bargain with this very affordable entry into the world of 4K TVs in the 55-inch size. Enjoy HDR support and easy streaming with AirPlay2 and Chromecast built in. more
Buy at Walmart

65-inch Vizio M-Series 4K TV

$600 $680
Enjoy 4K content with bright colors and support for Dolby Vision HDR, with a fast processor for 4K upscaling and Vizio's SmartCast software. more
Buy at Best Buy

65-Inch Sony Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K TV

$2,000 $2,300
Sony's Bravia range is always popular, and this version comes in a 65-inch size to suit most medium rooms. It has an OLED display, Google TV software, and 4K upscaling. more
Buy at Best Buy

77-Inch LG Class G1 Series OLED evo 4K TV

$3,700 $4,300
One of the hottest trends in TVs right now is screens that display art and blend into their surroundings when they aren't in use. This is LG's take on that concept, with an OLED screen. more
Buy at Best Buy
