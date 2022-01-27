This 65-inch 4K TV from Sony is $400 off at Best Buy today

It’s finally time to upgrade your home theater setup through the massive discounts that you can obtain from these 4K TV deals, but if you don’t know where to start, you might want to take advantage of one of these Sony TV deals, as the brand is one of the best when it comes to displays. If you’re looking for 65-inch TV deals in particular, then you shouldn’t miss Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which is available from the retailer for $800 after a $400 discount to its original price of $1,200.

Sony is always part of Digital Trends’ best 4K TVs, which provides assurance that you won’t be disappointed with the Sony X85J Series 4K TV. If a 65-inch screen is ideal for your living room after checking our guide on what size TV to buy, then you’ll be able to maximize its 4K Ultra HD resolution. The TV is powered by Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1, which delivers smooth pictures and detailed contrast, while Triluminos Pro Color technology enables lifelike images.

A smart TV, according to our 4K TV buying guide, grants easy access to streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, which is possible through the Sony X85J Series 4K TV because it runs on the Google TV platform. It comes with Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to control the TV and other smart home devices, and it also works with devices powered by Amazon’s Alexa.

The TV is the centerpiece of any home theater setup, so buying the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV will be a worthwhile investment. Best Buy gives you a good reason to push through with the purchase, as the retailer has slashed the 4K TV’s price by $400, making it more affordable at $800 compared to its original price of $1,200. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you want the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV in your living room without paying full price, you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

