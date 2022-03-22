Save $800 on this massive 85-inch Sony TV at Best Buy today

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, you shouldn’t forget to take advantage of the discounts from retailers’ 4K TV deals. It’s highly recommended that you start your search with Best Buy TV deals, which include offers for a wide range of brands. If you’re looking for Sony TV deals in particular, you might want to avail yourself of Best Buy’s $800 discount for the 85-inch Sony X91J 4K TV, which brings its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $2,800.

For those who have enough space in their living rooms for an 85-inch display, based on Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, the Sony X91J 4K TV should be at the top of your list. It offers 4K UHD resolution that’s enabled by Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1, resulting in clear images with lifelike colors and detailed contrast, and supports High Dynamic Range, which provides a more impressive boost to overall picture quality than just resolution, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The TV also comes with the 4K X-Reality Pro feature, which is a unique database that allows the upscaling of all HD content that you watch into near-4K quality.

Like the best 4K TVs, the Sony X91J 4K TV is a smart TV, allowing you to easily access your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix and Disney+. Every purchase of the 4K TV comes with a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+, so you can start enjoying shows and movies on your 85-inch screen right away. With built-in Google Assistant, you can control not just the TV but also your other smart home devices through voice commands.

It’s not every day that you get the chance at a significant discount for an 85-inch 4K TV, so if you can afford it, you shouldn’t miss Best Buy’s offer for the Sony X91J 4K TV. You can buy the 85-inch Sony X91J 4K TV from the retailer for $2,000, after an $800 discount to its original price of $2,800. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so there’s no time to waste. If you’re already looking forward to upgrading your home theater setup with an 85-inch screen, don’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button for the Sony X91J 4K TV as soon as possible.

