Thinking about getting a premium Sony 4K TV but hesitant because of its steep price tag? Now’s your chance to score one at a discount. Ahead of Labor Day sales, Walmart is hacking a massive 41% off the Sony Bravia 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV X900F series. With this deal, you’ll only be paying $1,298 instead of the usual $2,198. If you find that a little too steep, you can opt to go to for a more manageable payment plan which amounts to just $127 per month for 12 months.

The X900F is equipped with an array of powerful features that promise a cinema-like visual experience. For starters, it runs a newly developed 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme which takes every scene and upgrades it to near 4K HDR quality. This processor is paired with an object-based HDR remaster technology that detects, analyzes, and optimizes each object individually, allowing for a more natural and realistic picture on the screen.

BUY NOW

As if that’s not enough, Sony also tossed in a bunch of innovative technologies to further enhance display quality. There’s the X-tended Dynamic Range Pro for deep blacks and bright whites, the 4K X-Reality Pro for sharp and refined details, the Triluminos Display for vivid and accurate colors, and the X-Motion Clarity which is responsible for keeping fast action smooth, clear, and with minimal blur. What’s more, this TV also comes with Dolby Vision, an HDR solution that brings scenes to life through vibrant hues and striking highlights.

From TV shows and movies to games and apps, the X900F can bring you everything in an instant. You can use the Voice Search to look for content across multiple services or ask your Google Assistant to find your favorite entertainment. A built-in Chromecast also makes it possible for you to cast content from your personal device directly to the big screen.

Controlling the TV is effortless. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can easily change channels, adjust volume, and even control other connected devices with your voice. The TV also works with Alexa and Google Home for further convenience.

Enjoy your movies, series, and video games in outstanding 4K quality with the Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV X900F series. Don’t miss out on Walmart’s deal and grab yours today at a discounted price of $1,298.

Browse through our curated deals page for more discounts on 4K TVs. Also, be sure to check out our forecast for the upcoming Labor Day sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations