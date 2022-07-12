Today's Best Sony WH-1000XM4 Prime Day Deal

When Sony surprised us this year by releasing the $400 WH-1000XM5 as its new flagship noise-canceling headphones — while at the same time saying that it intended on keeping the older (but still excellent) WH-1000XM4 in its line-up — we figured that meant we’d soon see some pretty great prices on the XM4. It didn’t happen right away, but now, thanks to an Amazon Prime Day headphone deal, these awesome cans are down to their lowest price of all time — just $228 — a 35% savings on their regular price of $350.

Sony WH-X1000XM4 — $228, was $350:

Just so we’re clear: We think the WH-1000XM5 are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. Heck, we think they’re the best headphones — period. But unless you’re one of the few people who hasn’t felt the financial pinch of the last year, we cannot in good faith tell you to buy the XM5 when the XM4 are now almost half the XM5’s price.

Let’s quickly recap what makes the WH-1000XM4 so good. They’re light and very comfortable, which is the biggest factor in how much use you’ll get out of them; no one wants to spend hours wearing uncomfortable cans. They have excellent noise cancellation that can adapt to a variety of situations as you go about your day. When you actually want to hear what’s going on, you have three choices: just start speaking, cover one earcup with your hand, or press a button. Any of these will switch you to transparency mode quickly and easily.

With up to 38 hours of battery life, these headphones will see you through the longest of flights without the need for a recharge, and even if you run low, you can squeeze an extra five hours of life with just 10 minutes of charging time. Sound quality, it should almost go without saying, is top-notch, and the Sony Headphones app lets you adjust their EQ in any direction you like. Android users get a special bonus: The WH-1000XM4 are equipped with Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec, which means you’ll get hi-res audio even over a wireless connection as long as your phone supports it (and most Android phones do).

But even when listening to non-hi-res audio, the XM4 do a stellar job, with gloriously full bass and detailed mids and highs. It’s thanks to their professionally-tuned drivers and Sony’s available DSEE Extreme software, which can up-convert even highly compressed digital audio like MP3 files to near-hi-res quality.

Still not sure? Read our in-depth Sony WH-1000XM4 review and then check out our handy WH-1000XM5 vs. WH-1000XM4 comparison. I think you’ll agree that this deal is a total no-brainer.

