Sony noise-canceling headphones are on sale at Best Buy

Noise-canceling headphones are equipped with the technology to block external noise, which is important if you want to be able to focus on the conversations in a virtual meeting, relax during the daily commute by hearing only your favorite music, or eliminate distractions while you’re watching a show or playing a video game. These audio accessories have become so popular that they always sell out whenever they’re offered by retailers in their headphone deals.

The noise-canceling headphones of Sony, one of the most reliable brands in the electronics industry, are among the best in the business. You should pick up a pair as soon as you can if you see them on sale — just like what’s happening right now on Best Buy. The retailer is offering the Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones for $100, after a $50 discount from their original price of $150, and the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones for $278, after a $72 discount from their original price of $350. These deals will get sold out quickly, so you better hurry if you don’t want to miss out on them.

You’ll get immense value for your hard-earned cash with the Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones, which feature Sony’s Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation technology that constantly adjusts to your environment to determine the most effective way to block external noise. They also offer Ambient Sound mode, so you can hear what’s going on around you without having to take the headphones off. The wireless headphones can last up to 35 hours on a single charge, with the quick charging feature through their USB-C port replenishing up to 60 minutes of usage after just 10 minutes of being plugged in. A single button press will connect you to the digital assistant on your smartphone, so you can issue voice commands for functions such as controlling playback and calling contacts.

The Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones may not be as feature-packed as the top-of-the-line models of various brands, but they’re more than enough if you’re on a budget. They’re even priced lower from Best Buy at $50 off from the retailer, lowering them to $100 from their sticker price of $150. It’s unclear when the deal will end, but before that happens, you should probably hurry to finalize your purchase, because it’s going to be tough to find other high-quality noise-canceling headphones at this budget. You won’t be disappointed by the Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are Digital Trends’ best noise-canceling headphones, but their predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4, remain in second place, even though there are many other options in the market. That’s because they offer Sony’s active noise cancellation technology that uses advanced software algorithms and hardware to eliminate any distracting noises from around you. The wireless headphones’ battery can last up to 30 minutes on a single charge, with a quick charging feature that gets you 5 hours of playback after just 10 minutes. They can even automatically adjust their ambient sound settings depending on what you’re doing to give you the best possible listening experience.

They’re not the latest model of Sony’s popular noise-canceling headphones, but the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are still very much worth the investment — especially with Best Buy’s $72 price cut that makes them more affordable at $278 compared to their sticker price of $350. There’s no telling how long the offer will last though, especially as stocks may be limited due to the release of the Sony WH-1000XM5. If you think these noise-canceling headphones are perfect for you, then click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones.

