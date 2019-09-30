These Sony noise-canceling headphones are on sale for $155 less on Amazon

Noise-canceling headphones could just be your best bet to cut through all the hubbub going around in a busy neighborhood, and with smartphones slowly losing the headphone jack, going for wireless options seems to be just as sensible. Good sound usually comes at a high price but Amazon hears you and gives you the chance to snag the Sony WH-H900N H.ear On 2 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones at a 44% steal, so you can slash the $350 list price and pay only $195 for a premium pair of headphones. You even stand to get more than $155 in savings by qualifying for another $50 off with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Sony’s WH-H900N employs the same intuitive touchpad technology on the earcups that you’d find on the more expensive WH-1000XM2. More than the typical set of controls for playback, volume, calls, and voice commands, you can make your listening experience adaptable to your current surroundings with its digital noise-canceling features. Needless to say, you’ll be able to drown out all the chaos caused by cars honking or people shouting with active noise-cancellation, but if you want to stay somewhat attuned to everything going on around you without losing your jam, Ambient Sound mode is the way to go. And when someone pops in to simply catch up, holding your hand over the touch sensor would activate Quick Attention mode which automatically softens the music and amplifies the sound from outside.

High-resolution audio quality finds its way to Sony’s WH-H900N with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) HX to restore high-range sound that was compromised in compression. Moreover, its Bluetooth connection is enhanced with audiophile-codec known as LDAC that transmits more data to maintain the maximum bit depth and frequency. Sony’s signature sound is already full-bodied and versatile with a textured bass, well-balanced mids, and emotive highs, but further customizations can be made through the Sony Headphones Connect app. Take charge of the sound you hear by toggling through its equalizer or by selecting a surround sound preset.

If you’re gearing up for long-listening sessions, then then you might just find yourself right at home with the H.ear on 2. Its plastic construction is reinforced by a metal frame on the headband to ensure a sturdy and stable build while being relatively lightweight at 0.75 pounds. The headband is adjustable for a precise fit and is densely padded like its earcups for absolute comfort. In terms of portability, these wireless cans flaunt a collapsible design that allows you to fold the earcups into a handful and stow them away in the included carrying pouch.

The Sony WH-H900N H.ear on 2 wireless noise-canceling headphones has a battery life of up to 28 hours which is more than enough for anyone on the go and if you run out of juice, you can just opt for a passive-listening experience by hooking up the 3.5mm audio jack included. Now, nothing can come between you and your sound, not the noise, the tangling wires, or weak battery, and maybe not even the price when you can order it for $155 less on Amazon.

