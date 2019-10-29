If you’re looking for a pair of headphones that would get you into the groove of getting fit, wireless in-ear headphones simply do the trick. You’re instantly spared from having to untangle cables, balance headbands, or deal with sweat in your ears. Right now, you can also save yourself from spending as much as $80 when you order either the Sony Extra Bass Sports (WI-SP600N) or the Jaybird Tarah headphones on Amazon.

Sony Extra Bass Sports (WI-SP600N) — $80 Off

Sony’s WI-SP600N keeps you focused on your workout with digital noise-cancellation technology that filters out distracting ambient sound. Rest assured, you’ll be able to stay aware of your surroundings with just enough of the background seeping in. The Sony Headphone’s Connect app allows you to customize your sound by selecting preset audio equalizer profiles, EQ mode, or Quick Sound settings.

In terms of wearability, the WI-SP600N is lightweight despite being larger than conventional models while a secure fit is assured with stability fins and ear tips in four different sizes. Backed up with an IPX4 rating, it is splashproof, which means you can push through with your work out regardless of the weather or how much you sweat — though the pool remains to be uncharted territory. The single cord connecting the earbuds features a clip to adjust its length along with the in-line remote that houses the controls for power, playback, calls, noise-cancellation, and the NFC chip.

With NFC in place, a seamless pair is facilitated among Bluetooth-enable devices while its wireless range is enhanced with both AAC and aptX Bluetooth codecs. The Sony WI-SP600N equips you to take your music on the go with a battery that can last up to six hours on a single charge and regains the full 100% in more or less an hour.

Usually priced at $200, athletic music lovers would appreciate Amazon’s $80 discount that makes it available for just $120.

Jaybird Tarah — $22 Off

If you’re inclined on getting something a bit more affordable, the Jaybird Tarah is an entry-level fitness-oriented in-ear headphone. It is simply able to match up to its contemporaries with an IPX7 rating that makes it fully waterproof to depths within a meter in a span of 30 minutes.

Getting a tight seal is important to maximize sound quality while minimizing bass leakage, and so a precise comfortable fit is likewise guaranteed with three interchangeable pairs of ultra-soft silicone ear gels and a speed cinch for cord management. The Tarah’s sound only gets better with the option to crank up the bass or the treble in the Jaybird app.

Bluetooth technology also fuels its wireless capability with a battery that delivers six hours of portable playtime. With a slim in-line remote, you’ll easily be able to take calls and control your music without it being much of a nuisance as it bounces off your neck during a run.

The Jaybird Tarah would normally set you back by $100 but Amazon is willing to hand it over for just $78.

