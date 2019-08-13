Share

With about a month to go before the summer vacation ends, students are already preparing for the new school year. In a season like this, retailers such as Amazon are also dropping huge discounts. If you are into cordless headsets, the Sony WH-H900N wireless noise-cancelling headphones is now on sale. While it normally sells for $350, Amazon cut 46% off its price, making it available for only $190. That’s a whopping $160 savings for you.

Universities or campuses are busy and loud at times. If you are not fond of roaring noises outside, securing yourself with headphones with sound-cancelation features is a good option. With its automatic artificial intelligence noise-canceling quality, these Sony headphones will silence the sounds of your surroundings. The ambient sound mode also allows you to control what you hear so you can stay focus on your music and not in the noises.

One of the key features that this headphone brags about is the touch control. Most wireless functions like controlling the music, answering phone calls, and activating Google Assistant or Siri are effortless with these simple touch controls. It also has a built-in Alexa that you can use as your voice assistant.

Powered by a 28-hour capacity battery, you can indulge wireless music all day long. These headphones are capable of quick charging and plugging it in for only 10 minutes can give you one hour of playback power, while it takes about six hours to fully charge. It supports Bluetooth version 4.1 with an effective range of approximately 10 meters for much better sound quality. This may not be the latest model that Sony is offering, but it still competes in the headphone market.

There are high-range sounds that get lost during the compression of digital music. With Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine feature, it can restore music files in their rich and natural sound. Fine-tuning the music can be accessed using the Sony Headphones Connect app. You can choose a default surround sound presets or tweak the equalizer settings based on your preferences.

Take advantage of this $160 discount from Amazon and get yourself a new Sony WH-H900N wireless noise-canceling headphones for a cool price of $190 instead of $350.

