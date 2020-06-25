  1. Deals
Best Buy slashes prices of must-have Sony 4K TVs — save $200

Best Buy is having a flash sale on two must-have Sony 4K TVs: The Sony X800H and Sony X750H. Like most 4K TV deals, these won’t be around for long, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to be taking home one of these high-resolution televisions for $200 under sticker.

55-inch Sony X750H 4K TV – $600, was $800

If you’re desperate for a Sony 4K TV but can’t afford to shell out $1000 for the 65-inch Sony X800H (more on that in a bit), consider the slightly smaller, more affordable 55-inch Sony X750H. Quite honestly, both TVs are outfitted with the same LED display and processor. Their only difference (aside from screen size) is that the X750H lacks Apple AirPlay 2 support, a feature that helps you to effortlessly cast media from any Apple iPhone or laptop to the screen. If that’s something you can live without, this is the TV for you.

The X750H’s 55-inch LED panel delivers a strong picture performance – for $400 less than the X800H. It can go really bright, images look stunning, colors are accurate, and blacks are deep. This is all thanks to Sony’s proprietary X1 processor with 4K X-Reality PRO. The chipset analyzes and enhances the video input and displays a clearer, more realistic picture. And with Motionflow XR 240 technology, you’d be able to enjoy fast-moving movies, sports, and video games with virtually no motion blur. You also have instant access to the latest and most popular streaming apps. Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, Showtime, and more are built in for your ease of enjoyment. And with Alexa onboard, you’d be able to control essential TV functions such as power, channels, and volume by just using your voice. Easily search and view content, ask just about anything, and also manage your smart home devices using this TV. Get the 55-inch Sony X750H 4K TV now on Best Buy for only $600 — a huge $200 off its normal retail price.

65-inch Sony X800H 4K TV – $1,000, was $1,200

Want a 4K TV that’s nearly as good as premium OLED and QLED screens but for a fraction of the cost? The Sony X800H should be a candidate. With this TV, Sony has done a fair bit of tweaking to last year’s already excellent G model. It now boasts a few interface refinements, more powerful processing, and Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support.

The X800H’s 4K UHD LED panel is packed with 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution and has a refresh rate of 60Hz. Featuring the company’s own Triluminos color technology, the X800H’s overall image quality is shockingly almost as good as most of Sony’s more expensive TV models. Whatever magic they did with the refresh rate, we would assume that this is a 120Hz set, with exceptional motion handling that would prove great for rapid-paced games and movies. Color accuracy and saturation are also pretty impressive but not quite on par with Samsung’s stunning quantum dot TVs. Powered by Sony’s X1 processor and featuring the full-on Android TV instead of the light version, the X800H’s interface looks very attractive, is easy to use, and possesses an overwhelming number of apps.

Unlike with its predecessor, you now have the option to add apps to the input list and remove unused items or inputs. A single press of the input button will display all your favorite stuff immediately. We love it. Moreover, Sony’s HDR remastering analyzes input data in real time, frame by frame, scene by scene, and adjusts the picture to its optimum quality. And with Apple AirPlay 2 support, you can easily cast anything from Apple iPhone or laptop to your TV and sync music with other AirPlay 2-compatible speakers anywhere in your home. At $1,000 (down from $1,200) on Best Buy, the 65-inch Sony X800H might still be a tad too expensive for most people, but for that price, you won’t find a 4K TV out there with a better set of features and picture quality.

