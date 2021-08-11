Huge 4K TVs are up to $1,000 off at Best Buy today

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater, especially when you can take advantage of 4K TV deals. There are a daunting number of options from different manufacturers and retailers, so it’s highly recommended that you start with Best Buy TV deals, particularly the brand’s Sony TV deals, for high-quality but affordable 4K TVs that you can supplement with soundbar deals for an immersive cinematic experience.

Best Buy is currently selling a pair of Sony 4K TVs with significant price cuts, allowing you to get more and stay within your budget. The 65-inch Sony X80J 4K TV is $150 off, bringing its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,150, while the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV is available with a $1,000 discount, lowering its price to $3,500 from its original price of $4,500.

65-inch Sony X80J 4K TV – $1,000, was $1,150

77-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV – $3,500, was $4,500

65-inch Sony X80J 4K TV – $1,000, was $1,150

The Sony X80J 4K TV is equipped with a 65-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution for sharp details, Triluminos Pro Color to display more colors compared to conventional TVs, and Motionflow XR to keep on-screen motion smooth and clear. The TV, which is powered by Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1, also supports HDR and Dolby Vision to keep you engaged with whatever you’re watching.

Similar to Digital Trends’ best TVs, it’s also a smart TV that runs on Google TV. The platform provides access to a virtually endless library of content across the most popular streaming services, including Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max, as well as to Google Assistant, enabling you to issue voice commands to control not just the Sony X80J 4K TV, but also your other smart home devices. It’s also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, as well as Apple’s AirPlay 2, to stream content from iOS devices.

For a 4K TV that you can add to your living room without breaking the bank, you should consider the 65-inch Sony X80J 4K TV. It’s even more affordable with Best Buy’s $150 discount, which lowers its price to $1,000 from its original price of $1,150. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the Sony X80J 4K TV, don’t hold yourself back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

77-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV – $3,500, was $4,500

The Sony X80J 4K TV is a great addition to any home theater setup, but if you want a more premium experience, you should take a look at the Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV. It comes with a 77-inch display with 4K UHD resolution that’s powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, which is capable of delivering realistic images and colors with XR Motion Clarity for blur-free action scenes and XR 4K Upscaling that converts HD content to near 4K quality.

The 4K TV is an OLED TV, which according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide offers the deepest and truest blacks without suffering from light bleed. It’s also designed to work well with gaming consoles through its HDMI 2.1 port, along with the Bravia Game Mode that increases frame rate and reduces input lag.

For a premium viewing experience, you should go with the 77-inch Sony Bravia XR A90J OLED 4K TV. You don’t have to pay full price for it either, as Best Buy is selling the 4K TV for $3,500, for savings of $1,000 from its original price of $4,500. It’s unclear when the deal will disappear, so if you’ve got the budget, don’t hesitate because you might miss out. Take advantage of this offer by clicking that Buy Now button immediately.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations