The Walmart Black Friday sale has brought with it plenty of great bargains. Giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush while still benefiting from getting the items they want at Black Friday prices, it’s a great time for a cheap TV. Right now, you can buy a Spectre 50-inch 4K TV for only $228 saving you $43 off the usual price of $271. The catch? It’s not a smart TV, but we’ve got some solutions for you there. Read on while we tell you everything you need to know.

Why you should buy the Spectre 50-inch 4K TV

The best Black Friday TV deals give you opportunities like this, being able to buy a sizeable TV for far less than usual. While Spectre isn’t one of the best TV brands, it’s still worth your time and money if you need a new 4K TV for less. It has a great 4K panel, of course, but it also promises an LED display that can provide a vast array of rich colors, so you should get a superior image.

It also has three HDMI 2.0 ports for hooking up devices, which is useful because there’s no smart TV functionality. Instead, you’ll need to hook up a games console or one of the best streaming devices to ensure you can use apps like Netflix or Hulu. Fortunately, both the Fire TV Stick and Chromecast are on sale right now, so this is the ideal opportunity to still get plenty of functionality for less.

Additional features from the Spectre 50-inch 4K TV include the ability to mirror the actions on your smartphone or tablet via the MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link) port included. Parental controls are helpful for anyone looking to keep their kids away from adult content. Another useful feature is the inclusion of a pair of analog RCA audio outputs for superior backward compatibility for stereo receivers. It also looks great thanks to its brush metal pattern.

While some customers may wish for dedicated smart TV functionality, the Spectre 50-inch 4K TV is a great option if you don’t need it. Normally priced at $271, it’s down to $288 for a limited only as part of the Walmart Black Friday sale. If it’s the right TV for you, buy it now before you miss out.

