Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Need a cheap phone? Get This TCL with Android 10 for $150 today

Jennifer Allen
By
TCL 10 SE displaying its home screen.

The best phone deals don’t have to be for the most expensive phones; you can also get a great deal on cheap Android devices, too. Right now, you can pick up the TCL 10 SE from Amazon for just $150, saving you $10 off the usual price. A modest but important discount, it’s a great Android phone for anyone on a tight budget who doesn’t want to miss out on too many features. Buy it now while stocks last. We don’t know how long this deal will stick around.

While the TCL 10 SE might not crack the best Android phones market, it’s still more than worth your time. It has a sleek and modern design with a 2.5D icy front glass screen along with a curved back. Its matte and glossy finish creates a holographic effect, offering a subtle shine that’s pretty eye-catching. At the front, you get a delightful-looking 6.52-inch display with a subtle V-Notch for the camera. A 20:9 aspect ratio and 89% screen-to-body ratio ensure you get great visuals for the price, too.

Camera-wise, the TCL 10 SE offers up a 16MP triple camera setup to the rear. Its A.I. is able to identify scenes and objects before automatically adjusting your settings to capture the lighting and detail in high resolution. Alongside that are wide-angle and depth cameras with a 115-degree wide-angle lens, meaning you can capture everything that is going on. Storage-wise, you have 64GB of space to store all your favorite photos while a 4,000mAh battery means this phone will also you all day without a problem. While it might be a little slower than more expensive phones due to its MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, plus it only has 4G connectivity, it’s more than good enough at this price.

If you’re looking for a no-frills cheap phone that will look good while lasting a long time, you need the TCL 10 SE. It does everything you could need from a basic Android phone. Normally priced at $160, it’s down to just $150 at Amazon, making it a pretty sweet deal right now. Snap it up now while stocks last. We can’t see this deal sticking around for long.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

