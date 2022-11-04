Not everyone has the space — nor the budget — for a massive TV, so if you’re looking for TV deals for the kitchen, bedroom, or anywhere else that’s not as expansive as your living room, you should check out Walmart’s offer for the 43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay a crazy low price of $218, as it’s even more affordable following a $40 discount to its sticker price of $258. You better hurry in completing the purchase if you’re interested though because it’s drawing a lot of attention from other shoppers — we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

Why you should buy the 43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

If our guide on what size TV to buy shows that you’ve at least got enough space for a 43-inch screen, then you should go for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV if you’re not willing to reach deep into your savings for a new display. You won’t feel like you’ve purchased a budget option, as the TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution for stunning detail and color, and also supports High Dynamic Range that our 4K TV buying guide says provides a much more impressive improvement to picture quality than just high resolution. That’s something to expect from TCL, which is one of the best TV brands as it provides amazing value for relatively cheaper prices compared to its competitors.

The TCL 4-Series 4K TV is powered by Roku TV, which allows access to all the popular streaming services just like all of the best TVs. Its smart TV capabilities also include support for Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, compatibility with the Roku app that transforms your smartphone into a voice-enabled remote, and a customizable home screen that you can populate with your favorite broadcast TV channels, streaming platforms, and input sources like gaming consoles.

The 43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is currently available for just $218 in one of the most affordable Walmart TV deals that you can shop right now, as its already cheap original price of $258 was further slashed by $40. You have to finalize the transaction as fast as you can though, because this offer may no longer be available tomorrow. Score a decent-sized TV for cheap by taking advantage of this bargain price for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV.

