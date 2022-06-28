 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is your chance to get a 55-inch QLED TV for less than $430

Albert Bassili
By
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.
TCL

If you’ve been perusing the Walmart TV deals recently, then it’s probably safe to say that you’re looking for a good deal on a TV that will add to your home theater system. If you’re familiar with TCL, then you know that the company makes great budget-friendly TVs that are packed with nice features. While you usually have to pay $700 to get the 55-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV, Walmart has a great sale bringing it down to $428 — a pretty nice $272 discount, all things told.

Why you should buy this 55-inch QLED TV

TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.
TCL

What’s nice about the TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV is that not can you get it for less than $430 but it also comes with a high-end HDR package that includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HLG, the latter of which is used by major broadcasters, so if you like to watch broadcast TV, this will serve you well. The TV also has 80 individualized contrast control zones, so you’ll get even sharper picture fidelity that’s corrected for what the image should look like. If that wasn’t enough, the QLED screen means you’ll get brighter and more vibrant colors, as well as darker blacks, all of which help with the image fidelity.

While there isn’t a ton of 4K content available online, the 5-Series includes an AiPQ Engine chip that allows you to upscale content to 4K so that you can watch older content on a higher resolution with no problems. As for gaming, there’s an auto-game mode that kicks the TV into a low-latency mode to help with input lag, as well as some motion smoothening to compensate for the lack of a higher refresh rate.

Finally, the whole thing is built on the Roku platform, so you get a minimalist design and access to all the major streaming services and potentially hundreds of thousands of shows and films. Even better, there’s a Roku mobile app that allows you to remotely control your TV via voice and is even integrated with Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you don’t have to keep opening the app constantly. It also has support for eARC on one HDMI port, which we appreciate, especially since it makes cable management much easier.

More QLED TV deals you can shop today

Samsung 2022 The Frame 4K TV.
Samsung

Overall, the TCL 5-Series is a great TV, but it may not exactly fit your need, so we’ve made a list of some of the best QLED TV deals on the market.

  • Insignia 50-inch Class F50 Series QLED 4K TV — $320, was $430
  • Hisense 55-inch Class U7G QLED 4K TV — $600, was $650
  • 55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $1,400, was $1,500

If you’re looking for something else besides a QLED, check out our the other TV deals happening today, or if you’re on a budget, we have a list of 4K TVs under $500 for you to peruse as well.

Editors' Recommendations

The M2 MacBook Pro’s performance is far worse than anyone thought

Apple 13-inch Macbook Pro with M2 chip.

Wordle today, June 28: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#374)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

This Mercury flyby video shows the planet in amazing detail

Mercury viewed from an ESA spacecraft.

Amazon eying October for another Prime shopping event, reports say

best amazon tech deals 5 25 2017 online tablet shopping

Best grill deals for June 2022

People grilling outside.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2022

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Best Nintendo Switch game deals for July 2022

Mario twirls his cap in front of New Donk City in Super Mario Odyssey.

Best gaming monitor deals for Prime Day (and July 2022)

samsung lc49hg90dmnxza chg90 series review 49 inch gaming monitor 1

Elon Musk now has 100M followers on the platform he plans to buy

Elon Musk.

Apples review: Accidental COVID allegory is Lanthimos Lite

A man in an Astronaut suit dances alone.

Best PS Plus deals for July 2022

Best PS Plus deals

The best streaming devices for 2022

Apple TV 4K, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

After Obi-Wan Kenobi: The case for a Darth Vader Star Wars series

Darth Vader igniting his lightsaber in Obi-Wan Kenobi.