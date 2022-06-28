If you’ve been perusing the Walmart TV deals recently, then it’s probably safe to say that you’re looking for a good deal on a TV that will add to your home theater system. If you’re familiar with TCL, then you know that the company makes great budget-friendly TVs that are packed with nice features. While you usually have to pay $700 to get the 55-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV, Walmart has a great sale bringing it down to $428 — a pretty nice $272 discount, all things told.

Why you should buy this 55-inch QLED TV

What’s nice about the TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV is that not can you get it for less than $430 but it also comes with a high-end HDR package that includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HLG, the latter of which is used by major broadcasters, so if you like to watch broadcast TV, this will serve you well. The TV also has 80 individualized contrast control zones, so you’ll get even sharper picture fidelity that’s corrected for what the image should look like. If that wasn’t enough, the QLED screen means you’ll get brighter and more vibrant colors, as well as darker blacks, all of which help with the image fidelity.

While there isn’t a ton of 4K content available online, the 5-Series includes an AiPQ Engine chip that allows you to upscale content to 4K so that you can watch older content on a higher resolution with no problems. As for gaming, there’s an auto-game mode that kicks the TV into a low-latency mode to help with input lag, as well as some motion smoothening to compensate for the lack of a higher refresh rate.

Finally, the whole thing is built on the Roku platform, so you get a minimalist design and access to all the major streaming services and potentially hundreds of thousands of shows and films. Even better, there’s a Roku mobile app that allows you to remotely control your TV via voice and is even integrated with Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you don’t have to keep opening the app constantly. It also has support for eARC on one HDMI port, which we appreciate, especially since it makes cable management much easier.

More QLED TV deals you can shop today

Overall, the TCL 5-Series is a great TV, but it may not exactly fit your need, so we’ve made a list of some of the best QLED TV deals on the market.

Insignia 50-inch Class F50 Series QLED 4K TV — $320, was $430

Hisense 55-inch Class U7G QLED 4K TV — $600, was $650

55-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — $1,400, was $1,500

If you’re looking for something else besides a QLED, check out our the other TV deals happening today, or if you’re on a budget, we have a list of 4K TVs under $500 for you to peruse as well.

Editors' Recommendations