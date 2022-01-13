  1. Deals
This 50-inch TV is ONLY $298 at Walmart right now

Andrew Morrisey
No home theater setup is complete without a great 4K TV at its center. There are a lot of great 50-inch TV deals and Walmart TV deals out there, but none as enticing as Walmart’s current deal on the TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. Today you can grab this great 4K TV for only $298, which is a $152 savings from its regular price of $450. Free shipping is available with purchase, as is in-store pickup for certain areas. So click over to Walmart and grab one of the best TCL TV deals out there.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current home theater or build an entirely new entertainment hub from scratch, this TCL 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV is loaded with great features that will fit nicely into any arrangement. It delivers a stunning 4K picture like all of the best 4K TVs do, and HDR technology makes for bright and accurate colors, which provide a more immersive and lifelike viewing experience. This TCL 4K TV also features 4K upscaling, which brings all of your favorite HD content up to the same level of quality as today’s current 4K content, whether it be a movie, a TV show, or any other kind of HD content.

This TCL 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV shares with other modern 4K TVs perhaps the most important feature of a Smart TV: convenience. This TCL 4K Smart TV makes it easy and convenient to watch streaming content, as it allows you to stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes through your favorite streaming services, as well as sports, news, and music. With easy voice control you can find your favorite content using only your voice, and a simple, personalized home screen gives you easy access to thousands of streaming channels, cable TV, gaming consoles, and other devices. The TCL 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV also features four HDMI inputs, further making it a perfect option for anyone putting together a modern home entertainment system.

Only $298 at Walmart today, this 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV is a really great deal. You’ll save over $150 off its regular price of $450, and you’ll save on shipping as well, as free delivery is included with your purchase. Grab yours now and get started with your new entertainment centerpiece today.

