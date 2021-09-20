This 50-inch 4K TV just got a GIGANTIC price cut at Best Buy

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Right now, you can buy a TCL 50-inch 4K TV from Best Buy for just $380. Previously a good deal at $450, things are even sweeter when there’s $70 off the usual price. Always a reliable and dependable brand, this TCL 50-inch 4K TV will look great in your living room, bedroom, or den, all without costing you too much. Be quick though as stock is likely to be limited and you don’t want to pay full price, right?

Coming from one of the best TV brands out there, you know you’re onto a good thing with this TCL 50-inch 4K TV. It offers many of the features that the best 4K TVs provide but at a much lower price. As you’d expect, there’s a stunning 4K UHD picture with HDR support for enhanced clarity and detail but there’s more than that here as well.

That’s because the TCL 50-inch 4K TV is also rich with useful features. It has a simple and speedy home screen that’s easily customizable so it recommends what is likely to interest you. There’s a voice remote so you can easily talk to your TV rather than push buttons. You can even use it to control smart devices in your home such as your lighting or thermostat. That’s thanks to Google Assistant being built-in so you have plenty of control over what happens next at home.

Along with all that, there’s Dolby Digital+ Audio Technology, 3 HDMI inputs, plus the choice of Wi-Fi or ethernet for added convenience. Bluetooth also makes it possible to hook up your headphones or soundbar easily.

Normally priced at $450, the TCL 50-inch 4K TV is just $380 right now at Best Buy. That’s a fantastic price for a 50-inch 4K TV, especially from such a reliable brand. You won’t want to miss out so hit the Buy button now while stocks last.

