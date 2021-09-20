  1. Deals
This 50-inch 4K TV just got a GIGANTIC price cut at Best Buy

TCL 50-inch 4K TV on a white background.

Right now, you can buy a TCL 50-inch 4K TV from Best Buy for just $380. Previously a good deal at $450, things are even sweeter when there’s $70 off the usual price. Always a reliable and dependable brand, this TCL 50-inch 4K TV will look great in your living room, bedroom, or den, all without costing you too much. Be quick though as stock is likely to be limited and you don’t want to pay full price, right?

Coming from one of the best TV brands out there, you know you’re onto a good thing with this TCL 50-inch 4K TV. It offers many of the features that the best 4K TVs provide but at a much lower price. As you’d expect, there’s a stunning 4K UHD picture with HDR support for enhanced clarity and detail but there’s more than that here as well.

That’s because the TCL 50-inch 4K TV is also rich with useful features. It has a simple and speedy home screen that’s easily customizable so it recommends what is likely to interest you. There’s a voice remote so you can easily talk to your TV rather than push buttons. You can even use it to control smart devices in your home such as your lighting or thermostat. That’s thanks to Google Assistant being built-in so you have plenty of control over what happens next at home.

Along with all that, there’s Dolby Digital+ Audio Technology, 3 HDMI inputs, plus the choice of Wi-Fi or ethernet for added convenience. Bluetooth also makes it possible to hook up your headphones or soundbar easily.

Normally priced at $450, the TCL 50-inch 4K TV is just $380 right now at Best Buy. That’s a fantastic price for a 50-inch 4K TV, especially from such a reliable brand. You won’t want to miss out so hit the Buy button now while stocks last.

More TV deals

If you’re looking for other great 4K TV deals, we’ve got them. Besides all the best 50-inch TV deals going on, we’ve focused on the highlights of the Best Buy TV deals thanks to the retailer always offering great prices. There’s sure to be something here, no matter what kind of TV you’re looking for.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Bravia XR 8K TV

$7,000 $8,000
Sony's popular Bravia TV offer features like upscaling, a fast processor, integration with Google TV, and support for a slim wall mount for a sleek and elegant look. more
Buy at Best Buy

70-inch LG 70UP7070PUE 4K TV Bundle

$999 $1,239
Get a handy bundle including a soundbar, mount, cables, surge protector, and streaming card as well as a beautiful 70-inch TV to start streaming right away. more
Buy at Walmart

65-inch LG Class 99 Series Mini-LED 8K TV

$2,500 $3,500
If you enjoy the brightness of an LED display but you want higher resolution than your average 4K TV, this option from LG has 8K resolution and Mini-LED technology for a brighter image. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Vizio P-series QLED 4K TV

$1,900 $2,200
With its top of the line P series, Vizio offers this bright, colorful QLED TV with its Quantum Color engine boosting the colors even more and providing deep, dark blacks for contrast. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG 80 Series $K TV Bundle

$1,199 $1,430
For those who love streaming and want everything in one convenient purchase, this bundle contains a mount, surge adapter, and streaming card as well as a great 75-inch TV. more
Buy at Walmart
