Digital Trends
Deals

You’d be crazy to miss this incredible deal on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV

Josh Levenson
By
tcl 55 inch 4k tv 4 series walmart

Choosing a 4K TV is not for the faint-hearted. There are thousands on the market, all claiming to be the best at something. But with asterisks here and there, it’s hard to separate the good from the bad. Luckily, we have the answer to your prayers: A 55-inch TCL 4K TV, which is now on sale for half off.

That bumps the price from $600 down to a much more enticing $300 — and take it from us, that’s a deal you do not want to miss. In fact, we’d go so far as to say that’s the best offer to come across our deal all month. You will need to act fast, though, as Walmart only has a limited amount of stock set aside and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

TCL has fast evolved from a backroom Chinese brand rolling out sub-par TVs to a top-tier FTSE-listed manufacturer that’s at the forefront of the market, keeping LG and Samsung on their toes with the introduction of 4K TVs that deliver incredible bang for their buck, in part due to a long-standing partnership with streaming titan Roku.

The 4-Series on offer comes with Roku’s best-in-class Roku OS on board, which serves as a one-stop shop for both live and on-demand content from the likes of Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV, Sling TV, and Netflix — all without a set-top box or streaming stick in sight. That’s resulted in it becoming a favorite among cord cutters.

You’d think that for $300, the TCL 4-Series must leave a lot to be desired in the screen department, but it doesn’t. There’s both Dolby Vision and HDR for souping-up what would otherwise be dull, low-light scenes, extracting additional detail wherever it can, and a 4K Upscaler, which is used to turn standard HD and Full HD content into 4K.

The end result is a television that delivers great contrast in the brightest and darkest moments, and rich and natural color. But to be honest, that’s not entirely unexpected — if it wasn’t on sale, this exact TV would set you back $600, and even at that price it’s up there with the best that LG and Samsung have to offer in the category.

In the market for something a little smaller or larger? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up all the best 4K TV deals available, with the list including everything from a 43-inch Insignia Fire TV for $200 to a 75-inch Samsung QLED for $1,800. And if you aren’t sure what makes a fantastic TV, take a look at our comprehensive buying guide.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our running catalog of the top Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings. We’d also recommend following DT Deals on Twitter for live updates.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG
Up Next

Amazon drops the price on this Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard
smart home trends ring beams
Smart Home

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Echo special offers

Amazon hasn't revealed the exact date, but a leaked PR email indicates it starts July 15. If you have significant electronics purchases on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lg 75 inch 4k tv deal 70um7370pua walmart
Deals

Walmart offers a fantastic deal on a 70-inch LG 4K Smart TV

It's important that the television in our living room is large and clear enough to immerse everyone in the action — like this 70-inch LG 4K TV, which is now on sale for $940 at Walmart.
Posted By Josh Levenson
samsung 55 inch qled 4k tv deal q6fn walmart
Deals

Walmart kicks off an unmissable deal on a 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV

Walmart has a treat in store (or rather, online) for those in the market for a QLED TV: It has knocked a massive $385 off the 55-inch Samsung Q6FN, sending the price tumbling below $1,000.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
55 inch lg 4k tv deal 6 series walmart
Deals

You won’t find a better deal on a 55-inch LG 4K TV than this

Another day, another fantastic deal on a 4K TV. This time, we're looking at a 55-inch LG 6-Series, which has had its price hacked from $500 down to $350 — and that's a deal that's not to be missed.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Stock photo of Dell XPS 13 laptop
Deals

Dell sale drops up to $895 off Alienware and XPS 13 laptops for grads

If you’re sniffing around for a new PC and are hunting for a deal, Dell has a couple of its best offerings – the mighty Alienware 17 gaming laptop and the super-sleek Dell XPS 13 ultrabook – on sale right now at pretty solid…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for June 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for June 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Amazfit Bit Smartwatch
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for June 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon drops apple ipad pro price
Deals

Amazon deal cuts prices on the latest 11-inch Apple iPad Pro tablets

The Apple iPad Pro has been among our favorite tablets since its initial release in 2018. While Amazon and Samsung offer powerful products, no tablet can touch the iPad Pro's power and productivity. Score yours now on Amazon for just $699.
Posted By William Hank
canon powershot sx420 gets price cut on walmart
Deals

The Canon PowerShot SX420 bundle gets a massive price cut from Walmart

Looking for a feature-packed and lightweight camera? You may want to check out the Canon PowerShot SX420. Right now, Walmart is offering this model at a huge discount. Normally $611, it is available for only $189.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung gear sport amazon deal featured
Deals

Amazon cuts price on the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch by a whopping 40%

In the market for a fashionable and powerful smartwatch that fits your active lifestyle? You're in luck, as Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Gear Sport at a massive 40% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina