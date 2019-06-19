You’d be crazy to miss this incredible deal on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV

Share

Choosing a 4K TV is not for the faint-hearted. There are thousands on the market, all claiming to be the best at something. But with asterisks here and there, it’s hard to separate the good from the bad. Luckily, we have the answer to your prayers: A 55-inch TCL 4K TV, which is now on sale for half off.

That bumps the price from $600 down to a much more enticing $300 — and take it from us, that’s a deal you do not want to miss. In fact, we’d go so far as to say that’s the best offer to come across our deal all month. You will need to act fast, though, as Walmart only has a limited amount of stock set aside and once it’s gone, it’s gone.

TCL has fast evolved from a backroom Chinese brand rolling out sub-par TVs to a top-tier FTSE-listed manufacturer that’s at the forefront of the market, keeping LG and Samsung on their toes with the introduction of 4K TVs that deliver incredible bang for their buck, in part due to a long-standing partnership with streaming titan Roku.

The 4-Series on offer comes with Roku’s best-in-class Roku OS on board, which serves as a one-stop shop for both live and on-demand content from the likes of Amazon Prime Video, DirecTV, Sling TV, and Netflix — all without a set-top box or streaming stick in sight. That’s resulted in it becoming a favorite among cord cutters.

You’d think that for $300, the TCL 4-Series must leave a lot to be desired in the screen department, but it doesn’t. There’s both Dolby Vision and HDR for souping-up what would otherwise be dull, low-light scenes, extracting additional detail wherever it can, and a 4K Upscaler, which is used to turn standard HD and Full HD content into 4K.

The end result is a television that delivers great contrast in the brightest and darkest moments, and rich and natural color. But to be honest, that’s not entirely unexpected — if it wasn’t on sale, this exact TV would set you back $600, and even at that price it’s up there with the best that LG and Samsung have to offer in the category.

