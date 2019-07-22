Deals

Walmart drops massive $300 discount on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV

Josh Levenson
By
best 4k tv deals under 500 from amazon and walmart tcl series 5

TCL manufactures some of the best 4K TVs on the market, like this 55-inch 5-Series, which comes equipped with a crystal-clear 4K screen, Roku’s intuitive Roku OS smart software, and voice control to boot. Better yet, it’s on sale right now at Walmart for just $400 — a total reduction (and savings) of $300, and that’s nothing to scoff at.

Don’t have $400 to splash on a shiny new 4K TV? No problem — Walmart is offering customers the option to split the cost over the course of a year, which boils down to $44 per month after factoring in local sales tax. If you’d rather a shorter financing term, you always have the choice to hand over a couple more Jacksons every month.

4K aside, the main reason you ought to be interested in the 55-inch TCL 5-Series is for the incredible Roku OS software that comes part and parcel, delivering instant access to what’s without a shadow of a doubt the most extensive collection of on-demand streaming services of any 4K TV, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Obviously, with such a large selection of content at your fingertips, there needs to be a convenient way to navigate it — and there is. The 5-Series comes with Roku’s voice assistant on board, and while it isn’t quite as advanced as competitors, it can sift through a myriad of sources to track down the show you want to watch.

The 5-Series also comes with all the standard features you would expect to find on a modern 4K TV, like a 4K Upscaler for turning HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, as well as multi-format HDR, which can be enabled to increase the contrast level on supported content; extracting more detail from the scene.

If you’re looking for a versatile 4K TV that’s filled to the brim with useful smarts, you can’t go wrong with the 55-inch 5-Series — and that’s when it’s not on sale. For the reduced price of $400, it’s an absolute steal. Don’t believe us? Take a look at our TV buying guide, and you’ll find the 5-Series ticks all the required boxes … and the rest.

Searching for something a little larger? There are many fantastic super-sized 4K TVs on offer right now — the highlight being a 70-inch Vizio for $760. What’s more, Samsung is holding a Black Friday in July sale on its 4K and QLED TVs, and with prices starting at $400 for the former, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

