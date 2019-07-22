Walmart drops massive $300 discount on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV

Share

TCL manufactures some of the best 4K TVs on the market, like this 55-inch 5-Series, which comes equipped with a crystal-clear 4K screen, Roku’s intuitive Roku OS smart software, and voice control to boot. Better yet, it’s on sale right now at Walmart for just $400 — a total reduction (and savings) of $300, and that’s nothing to scoff at.

Don’t have $400 to splash on a shiny new 4K TV? No problem — Walmart is offering customers the option to split the cost over the course of a year, which boils down to $44 per month after factoring in local sales tax. If you’d rather a shorter financing term, you always have the choice to hand over a couple more Jacksons every month.

4K aside, the main reason you ought to be interested in the 55-inch TCL 5-Series is for the incredible Roku OS software that comes part and parcel, delivering instant access to what’s without a shadow of a doubt the most extensive collection of on-demand streaming services of any 4K TV, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Obviously, with such a large selection of content at your fingertips, there needs to be a convenient way to navigate it — and there is. The 5-Series comes with Roku’s voice assistant on board, and while it isn’t quite as advanced as competitors, it can sift through a myriad of sources to track down the show you want to watch.

The 5-Series also comes with all the standard features you would expect to find on a modern 4K TV, like a 4K Upscaler for turning HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, as well as multi-format HDR, which can be enabled to increase the contrast level on supported content; extracting more detail from the scene.

If you’re looking for a versatile 4K TV that’s filled to the brim with useful smarts, you can’t go wrong with the 55-inch 5-Series — and that’s when it’s not on sale. For the reduced price of $400, it’s an absolute steal. Don’t believe us? Take a look at our TV buying guide, and you’ll find the 5-Series ticks all the required boxes … and the rest.

Searching for something a little larger? There are many fantastic super-sized 4K TVs on offer right now — the highlight being a 70-inch Vizio for $760. What’s more, Samsung is holding a Black Friday in July sale on its 4K and QLED TVs, and with prices starting at $400 for the former, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

