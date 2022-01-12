  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is at Walmart

By
TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV

Buying a brand-new TV is a big decision, so you want to make sure that you’re getting the best value for your money. Many of our favorite TVs come from TCL, a manufacturer well-known for creating sharp, functional, and well-priced displays. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best TCL TV deals we’ve seen from the brand. Right now at Walmart, you can pick up this 55-inch TCL Class 4 Series 4K Smart TV for just $319, which is a whopping $281 off the regular price of $600. That’s an absolute steal of a price considering what you’re getting. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best 4K TV deals you can get right now.

While the 55-inch TCL Class 4 Series 4K Roku TV isn’t exactly one of the best TVs around right now, it’s more than capable of turning your living room into a bona fide home theater. It’s equipped with many of the value-adding functions that made us put TCL on our list of the best TV brands. This TV features a sharp 4K panel with HDR, which means you can watch all your favorite movies with high contrast and vivid, lifelike colors. It has automatic upscaling that sharpens any content at a lower resolution, letting you take full advantage of the high-resolution screen. On top of that, this TV has surprisingly good audio, with built-in stereo speakers that provide a rich, balanced sound. If you’ve recently picked up one of the best soundbar deals, you can also easily connect it via an HDMI ARC input.

The TCL Class 4 Series isn’t a slouch when it comes to smart features, either. The built-in Roku TV gives you access to thousands of streaming apps, including Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube. If you want to discover new things to watch, you can explore the hundreds of additional Roku channels. You can also easily control the TV using just the sound of your voice. Hooking this TV up to an external device like a game console, set-top box, or smartphone is also painless thanks to the numerous connection ports, including 4 HDMI inputs, a USB port, and an ethernet port.

If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect TV upgrade for a while, look no further than this TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series 4K Roku TV. You can pick up this gorgeous TV for just $319 right now at Walmart. That’s a massive $321 off the standard price tag of $600. Hit that Buy Now button to pick up this unit as soon as possible since there’s no telling when this deal ends.

