The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.

Why you should buy the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV

Black Friday TV deals aren’t unusual but being able to buy a TV like the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for so little is always a delight. TCL has a reputation as one of the best TV brands for value so you can be confident you’re onto a good thing here. In the case of the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV, you get a great 4K resolution as well as High Dynamic Range (HDR) support so that the picture looks great.

As well as that, it has all the key features you could need including some you might see among the best TVs. These include Roku support so you can easily access free live TV courtesy of over 250 free channels, along with all your favorite streaming services. It’s easy to search for anything with voice search also possible via the Roku mobile app. The TV works with popular voice assistants including Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. You can even share content via your Apple device thanks to AirPlay support. A simple TV remote makes everything a breeze to do, even for your less tech-savvy family members. It also has four HDMI inputs including one ARC port so you can easily hook up all your most important devices to the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV. It’s a great all-rounder of a TV for this price.

The TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is down to only $188 at Walmart as part of the Walmart Black Friday deals going on at the moment. The ideal time to treat yourself to a new TV for your living room, den, or any other room of the house, buy it now before the deal ends.

