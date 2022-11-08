 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You can buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for $188 today (and you should)

Jennifer Allen
By
A TCL 4 Series 4k TV is mounted on a brick wall in a living room.

The Walmart Black Friday sale has already begun, with the retailer giving shoppers the chance to beat the rush and get the products they want now rather than needing to wait till closer to the big day itself. One particularly great deal allows you to buy a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for only $188. A bargain of a price for a TV of this size and quality, we’re here to explain why you need it.

Why you should buy the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV

Black Friday TV deals aren’t unusual but being able to buy a TV like the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for so little is always a delight. TCL has a reputation as one of the best TV brands for value so you can be confident you’re onto a good thing here. In the case of the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV, you get a great 4K resolution as well as High Dynamic Range (HDR) support so that the picture looks great.

As well as that, it has all the key features you could need including some you might see among the best TVs. These include Roku support so you can easily access free live TV courtesy of over 250 free channels, along with all your favorite streaming services. It’s easy to search for anything with voice search also possible via the Roku mobile app. The TV works with popular voice assistants including Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. You can even share content via your Apple device thanks to AirPlay support. A simple TV remote makes everything a breeze to do, even for your less tech-savvy family members. It also has four HDMI inputs including one ARC port so you can easily hook up all your most important devices to the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV. It’s a great all-rounder of a TV for this price.

The TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is down to only $188 at Walmart as part of the Walmart Black Friday deals going on at the moment. The ideal time to treat yourself to a new TV for your living room, den, or any other room of the house, buy it now before the deal ends.

Editors' Recommendations

Forget Black Friday: Hurry and buy this 65-inch LG OLED TV while it’s $700 off
55 inch lg c9 series oled tv amazon deal
Best Buy is giving you a chance to buy the PS5 on November 7
The Playstation 5 system standing upright. standing upright.
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 today
Apple Watch Series 3 on wrist.
This 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV is $170 off at Walmart today
sony 49 inch 4k tv deal walmart december 2020
This Motorola Android phone with a 6.5-inch screen is $50 at Walmart
The Moto G Pure has a water resistant nano coating.
Get it while you can: Google Nest Hub is 50% off at Walmart
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen lufestyle 5 of 5
How to watch the Street League Skating Super Crown live today
Aerial view of a skateboarding arena.
The best Black Friday air fryer deals for 2022
Bella Pro Series 8-quart Digital Air Fryer with Divided Basket with different snacks cooking in each basket layer.
Is there a Spotify free trial? How to listen for free
Spotify app icon on iPhone.
This cupboard-sized air fryer is $35 at Walmart today
Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer multifunction oven with smart programs on a white background.
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $500 off today
The Alienware x14 in front of a window.
Apple Watch SE price just crashed — save 12%
The front of the Apple Watch SE 2.
Get it while you can: Walmart’s $99 Windows laptop is selling fast
The Gateway 14-inch Notebook in a range of colors against a white background.