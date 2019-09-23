Amazon drops a deal on the 55-inch TCL 4K TV, now only $529

Big 4K screens are the best way to bring a cinema-like experience to your home, but they often come at steep price tags. Lucky for you, we found a deal on the 2018 model of the TCL 55-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV (R617) which lets you in on a cool 34% discount. Normally $800, you can have this TV at a lower price of $529 when you order on Amazon. We’ve also found a 55-inch 4K LG TV for just $350 if you’re looking to spend even less.

4K TVs let you enjoy movies, TV shows, and games in amazing Ultra HD, and the same is true with the TCL R617. It combines the power of multiple imaging technologies and smart functionalities to deliver an awesome visual experience.

The R617 comes in a sleek and slim profile that will look nice in any room aesthetic. Its back is neat and loaded with multiple connectivity options, including HDMI inputs, a USB port, an Ethernet port, an optical audio out port, and a headphone jack. Two stands support the TV for sturdy setup on a console, although they can be removed should you wish to mount it to the wall.

A robust set of imaging technologies powers the TV’s display. It’s equipped with the renowned Dolby Vision HDR imaging and Contrast Control Zone for superior contrast; the iPQ Engine for precise color replication; TCL’s NBP Photon for a wide color space coverage; and the HDR Pro Gamma for an impactful HDR performance in any environment. Playing video games is also a delight, with optimal support for dark shadows, bright highlights, rich colors, and low input lag.

The award-winning Roku TV smart platform’s interface is simple to navigate and provides you with access to thousands of streaming channels, making it easier for you to look for content to watch. You can even use your voice to launch and change channels, switch inputs, and search for movie titles through the enhanced remote. And to top it all off, the TV is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant which allows for further smart functionalities.

Experience theater-like visuals by getting your hands on an outstanding 4K panel such as the TCL 55-Inch 4K Roku Smart TV (R617). You can score this model today on Amazon for only $529 instead of the usual $800.

