  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Someone is probably getting fired for this 65-inch QLED 4K TV deal

By
TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

Fired? Well, maybe not, but seriously, how else can you explain this amazing Prime Day deal we found at Walmart for a 65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED TV? It’s been reduced to $698 from $1,200 and while I’m no math wiz (trust me) I just don’t see how Walmart can still be making money at this price.

Here’s the thing: TCL is already one of the most aggressively priced TV makers so quite often, its TVs are less expensive than a comparable model from Sony, Samsung, or LG. But this deal is on another level. Keep in mind, the TCL 5-Series is a QLED TV. That means TCL has added a layer of quantum dots to the TV’s LED backlight. Quantum dots significantly increase color accuracy while preserving brightness, which gives QLED TVs a big leg-up in terms of picture quality versus non-quantum dot LED TVs, which are typically what you’d find at this price for a 65-inch TV.

Another advantage of the TCL 5-Series QLED TV is its backlight system. It uses full-array local dimming (or FALD for short) which provides a lot more control over which parts of the screen get bright and which parts remain dark. It’s far more precise than TVs which use edge-lit backlights — these TVs must supply a similar amount of brightness to the whole screen, and then attempt to deliver dark areas by blocking that light using the LCD panel. It’s simply not as good for those deep, inky blacks that are the hallmark of high-end TVs.

Finally, if these weren’t both great reasons to jump on this TCL deal, the 5-Series uses Roku’s excellent software as its interface. It gives you access to every one of the thousands of streaming apps supported by the Roku platform, along with a simple and intuitive remote control, and handy features like Apple AirPlay 2 (for streaming from iOS devices) and Apple HomeKit (control the TV via Siri voice commands).

The free Roku app for your smartphone can double as an extra remote should you lose the Roku remote between the couch cushions, and there’s also a private listening feature that lets you pipe the TV’s audio through your phone instead of the TV’s built-in speakers.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for a 65-inch TCL 5-Series since the model was launched last year, and it will probably by a long time before we see it this low again. If you’ve been searching for a high-quality but affordable 65-inch TV, we strongly recommend this Prime Day deal that drops the price to just $698. That’s over 40% off!

More Prime Day TV deals available now

Is the 5-Series not quite what you had in mind? No worries: There are tons of other great Prime Day 4K TV deals on right now, with literally every TV brand offering deep discounts.

75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV

$2,700 $3,000
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$300 $600
This Android smart TV makes it easy to stream from all your favorite services, and your content will look great thanks to its 4K resolution and support for HDR.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,498 $3,100
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Target

43-inch LG 80 Series 4K TV

$417 $650
For gorgeous TVs with the latest technology, the LG brand is always a good choice. This 43-inch LED model has 4K resolution and support for smart features and voice assistants.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV

$298 $500
Get a sweet deal on one of TCL's popular Roku smart TVs. Great smarts, great picture, great value.
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

We can’t believe how cheap this Instant Pot is at Walmart for Prime Day

deals for day Walmart instant pot

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Prime Day Deals 2021: The best Amazon deals still available

Prime Day Deals 2021

Best Prime Day speaker deals for 2021

best of ces 2019 klipsch reference wireless wisa home theater system

When does Prime Day end 2021? The clock is ticking …

Prime Day Deals 2021

Amazon is practically giving away the Apple iPad Mini for Prime Day

blink xt2 security camera apple watch series 3 airpods pro ipad mini microsoft surface 7 lg 4k tv dell xps 123 samsung galaxy

Echo Frames are practically free with this Prime Day deal

amazon echo frames arrive sunglass blue light form sunglasses lifestyle 1 of 5

You aren’t going to want this Amazon Echo Buds deal this Prime Day

Amazon Echo Buds

This Samsung Chromebook is so cheap for Prime Day it could be a mistake

This Chromebook features an 11.6-inch screen and an Intel Celeron processor.

HP Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals to shop today

HP zBook 15 top back logo

Best Prime Day MacBook deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

This is the best Prime Day Echo Show 5 deal we’ve seen this year

Echo Show 5

We can’t believe how cheap this 27-inch Dell Monitor is for Prime Day

Two Dell 27 monitors next to each other with one facing forward and the other facing backward.