Fired? Well, maybe not, but seriously, how else can you explain this amazing Prime Day deal we found at Walmart for a 65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED TV? It’s been reduced to $698 from $1,200 and while I’m no math wiz (trust me) I just don’t see how Walmart can still be making money at this price.

Here’s the thing: TCL is already one of the most aggressively priced TV makers so quite often, its TVs are less expensive than a comparable model from Sony, Samsung, or LG. But this deal is on another level. Keep in mind, the TCL 5-Series is a QLED TV. That means TCL has added a layer of quantum dots to the TV’s LED backlight. Quantum dots significantly increase color accuracy while preserving brightness, which gives QLED TVs a big leg-up in terms of picture quality versus non-quantum dot LED TVs, which are typically what you’d find at this price for a 65-inch TV.

Another advantage of the TCL 5-Series QLED TV is its backlight system. It uses full-array local dimming (or FALD for short) which provides a lot more control over which parts of the screen get bright and which parts remain dark. It’s far more precise than TVs which use edge-lit backlights — these TVs must supply a similar amount of brightness to the whole screen, and then attempt to deliver dark areas by blocking that light using the LCD panel. It’s simply not as good for those deep, inky blacks that are the hallmark of high-end TVs.

Finally, if these weren’t both great reasons to jump on this TCL deal, the 5-Series uses Roku’s excellent software as its interface. It gives you access to every one of the thousands of streaming apps supported by the Roku platform, along with a simple and intuitive remote control, and handy features like Apple AirPlay 2 (for streaming from iOS devices) and Apple HomeKit (control the TV via Siri voice commands).

The free Roku app for your smartphone can double as an extra remote should you lose the Roku remote between the couch cushions, and there’s also a private listening feature that lets you pipe the TV’s audio through your phone instead of the TV’s built-in speakers.

This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for a 65-inch TCL 5-Series since the model was launched last year, and it will probably by a long time before we see it this low again. If you’ve been searching for a high-quality but affordable 65-inch TV, we strongly recommend this Prime Day deal that drops the price to just $698. That’s over 40% off!

Is the 5-Series not quite what you had in mind? No worries: There are tons of other great Prime Day 4K TV deals on right now, with literally every TV brand offering deep discounts.

