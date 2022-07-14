You can still get a 65-inch 4K TV for only $400 at Walmart

While Prime Day may be over, some great TV deals are still available if you’ve wanted to pick one up but missed the Prime Day deals. For example, you have this excellent TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV that’s going for just $398, down from the normal price of $800, so it’s over $400 off.

Even though it’s the younger sibling of the TCL 5-Series, the 4-Series is still a capable TV that can hit 4K and costs surprisingly little for being 65 inches. What’s interesting is that TCL already has TVs built on the Android TV platform, so the fact that this one is a Roku TV means that it’s trying to branch out and grab as many users as possible. Either way, the Roku TV platform gives you access to the dozens of streaming apps you’d expect, and while there is no microphone on the remote that gives you voice control, there is a Roku TV app that allows you to use it with both Alexa and Google Assistant, which is certainly a step in the right direction, and about what we’d expect for this price bracket.

As for the image, it’s a 4K resolution, although it sadly doesn’t have a 4K upscaling processor to help with watching older content. While there’s no specific game mode or high refresh rate, the 4-Series does have Clear Motion Index 120, which is an image-smoothening technology that tries to re-create the feel of a higher refresh rate, so it’s good for both gaming and action-packed shows and films. Speaking of shows and films, the 4-Series supports HDR, as well as having an HDMI ARC port, which makes a big difference if you want to cut down on the number of cables you deal with and is something we don’t usually see with TVs at this price range. For connectivity, the TV features Wi-Fi 5 and an Ethernet port, and it even has an included digital TV tuner.

While the TCL 4-Series may not be packed with as many features as some other high-end TVs, the fact that you can pick up a 65-inch 4K TV from Walmart for just $398 makes this an excellent deal for a good TV with budget pricing. Alternatively, there are some other TV deals you can take a look at if you want to browse your options.

