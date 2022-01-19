This 70-inch TV is down to $600 in time for the Super Bowl

If you’re gearing up for your team’s playoff push, or are in search of some great 4K TV deals to pounce on in anticipation of a Super Bowl party, let us point you to one of the best 70-inch TV deals you’ll come across. The TCL 70-inch 4-Series 4K HDR Smart TV has been marked all the way down to only $600 at Best Buy today, a savings of $230 from its regular price of $830. Free shipping is included with purchase, and if you’re really looking to blow away your Super Bowl guests with a great experience, consider checking out some soundbar deals for audio options to pair with your new TCL 4K TV.

No home theater is complete without a great centerpiece, and like all of the best 4K TVs, this 70-inch 4K Smart TV from TCL is loaded with features that fit nicely into any tech arrangement. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD, and HDR technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a more immersive and lifelike viewing experience. This TCL 4K TV also features Clear Motion Index 120, a technology that ensures fast-motion sports and intense action sequences are clear and smooth.

Some of the most impressive smart features of the TCL 70-inch 4K Smart TV kick off with both Google Assistant and Chromecast built right in. These allow you to easily search for movies and shows across thousands of available apps, receive entertainment recommendations, access media playback controls, and cast movies, shows, and photos from your Android or iOS device to the TV. The TCL 70-inch 4K Smart TV also gives you access to over 700,000 movies and shows, live sports, and news, and even your favorite music from Google Play, YouTube, and more of your favorite apps.

Whether it’s for the upcoming Super Bowl or simply to upgrade your home theater viewing experience for all of the content you like to take in, the TCL 70-inch 4K Smart TV is a must-have with this deal at Best Buy. It’s currently marked all the way down to only $600, a savings of $230 from its regular price of $830. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup options are available in certain areas.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations