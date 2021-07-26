  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These massive 4K TVs are so cheap at Walmart it might be a mistake

By

Nothing is more relaxing after some time in the summer heat or a hard day spent in your home office than retreating to your home theater for some relaxation in front of a big screen, like the ones you’ll find in these 4K TV Deals. And right now, at Walmart, there are some giant screens at such phenomenal prices we thought they might have made a mistake.  You can save $102 on this 70-inch TCL 70S430 4K HDR Android Smart TV or you can save $152 on this 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K AndroidSmart TV. It’s hard to find 4K TVs this size, loaded with features like these, for anything close to this price, so don’t let them get away.

70-inch TCL 70S430 4K HDR Android Smart TV — $598, was $700

TCL 70S430 70-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV

A fantastic, inexpensive 4K TV for anyone with enough room in their home theater to handle it. This 70-inch TV has 4K Ultra HD resolution and high dynamic range for crystal clear picture and just amazing detail accuracy. Also, it’s loaded with Dolby Digital+ audio technology, so the sense of total immersion you’ll get with this 4K TV is hard to match. It’s smart, too, featuring an easy-to-use home screen that anyone can navigate to access thousands of apps and streamers, like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and ESPN +. There’s also Google Assistant built in to help make searching and scrolling a breeze, and you can control the rest of your smart home just by speaking to your TV. Additionally, Chromecast will allow you to easily display content from your Android and iOS devices — clearly and quickly on to the 70-inch display. With top connectivity, for all your consoles and attachments, this giant 4K TV is hard to beat, especially with this discount.

65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Android Smart TV — $648, was $800

It’s unusual that a smaller 4K TV would cost more than one from the same brand that is five inches larger, but what makes this TCL 65-inch 4K TV special is that it’s a 4-Series. This is a range of 4K TVs that really has everything you want or need for your home theater. It has a 4K Upscale Engine for transforming HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD. Also, it has multi-format HDR to make sure you get to see the greatest detail in every scene. And when it comes to its operating system, TCL has built-in Google Assistant, so you can simply use your voice to call up more than 700,000 movies and series, or access your favorite apps like YouTube, Hulu, Disney +, and more. Google Assistant also connects you with your smart home, while Chromecast will allow you to send content like TV shows, photos and more, from your device to your 65-inch screen. There are multiple HDMI inputs for all your devices and consoles, and even a built-in tuner to watch your favorite live over-the-air TV. It’s got it all!

More 4K TV Deals

Want to see what else is out there in the world of 4K TVs? No problem. We have you covered with our roundup of 4K TV deals, below.

55-inch VIZIO OLED 4K TV

$1,300
A stunning OLED TV in a compact size, this model offers bright colors and a bezel-less frame which is almost invisible, for a more immersive viewing experiences. And it has smart features too.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $6,000
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$320 $350
This Android smart TV makes it easy to stream from all your favorite services, and your content will look great thanks to its 4K resolution and support for HDR.
Buy at Amazon

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$899 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony A8H 55-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

$1,298 $1,900
The Sony A8H uses the same processor as Sony's 8K TVs so this 4K TV has the power to deliver the best color, brightness, and overall picture quality possible. For those who wish they could afford 8K.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap QLED TV deals for July 2021: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

The best Walmart TV deals for July 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Best cheap soundbar deals for July 2021

tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010

Best cheap Sony headphone deals for July 2021

sony wh 1000xm4 headphone deal black friday 2020 wh1000xm4 over ear headphones

Best cheap 8K TV deals for July 2021

2021 Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV

Best cheap Bose speaker deals for July 2021

bose soundtouch 10 amazon echo dot smart speaker deal

Sony WH1000XM3 headphones, our favorites, are $100 off today

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones

Best cheap Samsung TV deals for July 2021

samsung 76 micro led tv unboxing 2021 event neo qled game bar

Best cheap Vizio TV deals for July 2021

vizio 55 inch oled 4k tv deal black friday 2020

Best cheap Beats headphone deals for July 2021

Glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats 4

Best VPN deals and sales for July 2021

best vpn for small business man holding phone app creation internet protocols protection network

Why you need to buy this fantastic cordless lawn mower today

Greenworks 16-inch 40V cordless lawn mower

Verizon wants to help your small business with these crazy offers

how to watch nfl games online version 1505344142 verizon black logo