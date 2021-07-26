Nothing is more relaxing after some time in the summer heat or a hard day spent in your home office than retreating to your home theater for some relaxation in front of a big screen, like the ones you’ll find in these 4K TV Deals. And right now, at Walmart, there are some giant screens at such phenomenal prices we thought they might have made a mistake. You can save $102 on this 70-inch TCL 70S430 4K HDR Android Smart TV or you can save $152 on this 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K AndroidSmart TV. It’s hard to find 4K TVs this size, loaded with features like these, for anything close to this price, so don’t let them get away.

70-inch TCL 70S430 4K HDR Android Smart TV — $598, was $700

A fantastic, inexpensive 4K TV for anyone with enough room in their home theater to handle it. This 70-inch TV has 4K Ultra HD resolution and high dynamic range for crystal clear picture and just amazing detail accuracy. Also, it’s loaded with Dolby Digital+ audio technology, so the sense of total immersion you’ll get with this 4K TV is hard to match. It’s smart, too, featuring an easy-to-use home screen that anyone can navigate to access thousands of apps and streamers, like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and ESPN +. There’s also Google Assistant built in to help make searching and scrolling a breeze, and you can control the rest of your smart home just by speaking to your TV. Additionally, Chromecast will allow you to easily display content from your Android and iOS devices — clearly and quickly on to the 70-inch display. With top connectivity, for all your consoles and attachments, this giant 4K TV is hard to beat, especially with this discount.

65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Android Smart TV — $648, was $800

It’s unusual that a smaller 4K TV would cost more than one from the same brand that is five inches larger, but what makes this TCL 65-inch 4K TV special is that it’s a 4-Series. This is a range of 4K TVs that really has everything you want or need for your home theater. It has a 4K Upscale Engine for transforming HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD. Also, it has multi-format HDR to make sure you get to see the greatest detail in every scene. And when it comes to its operating system, TCL has built-in Google Assistant, so you can simply use your voice to call up more than 700,000 movies and series, or access your favorite apps like YouTube, Hulu, Disney +, and more. Google Assistant also connects you with your smart home, while Chromecast will allow you to send content like TV shows, photos and more, from your device to your 65-inch screen. There are multiple HDMI inputs for all your devices and consoles, and even a built-in tuner to watch your favorite live over-the-air TV. It’s got it all!

