This MASSIVE 4K TV just got an insane discount at Walmart

TCL 70S430 70-inch 4K LED Android Smart TV

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup’s TV, especially when you see 4K TV deals that fit your budget. While a 4K TV may be expensive, you’ll be able to buy bigger screens if you take advantage of offers from online retailers. For example, Walmart is currently selling this 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $598, after a $102 discount off its original price of $700, in a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.

The TCL 70S430 features a 70-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution so you can enjoy stunning detail when watching TV shows and movies, as well as high-dynamic range (HDR) for realistic images. The 4K TV also features Dolby Digital+ audio technology for immersive sounds. Adding to the premium experience that it provides to your home theater is the 4K TV’s elegant design, with the narrow bezels and quad pedestal stand placing the focus on the display.

The 70-inch TCL 4K TV is also a smart TV, with an easy-to-navigate home screen that enables quick access to your favorite streaming apps for virtually unlimited content for you to consume. The 4K TV has Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, so you can issue voice commands through the Voice Remote and cast videos from your mobile devices.

When you’re buying a new TV, you should get the biggest screen that your budget allows. With Walmart’s $102 discount, you can purchase the TCL 70S430 for just $598, down from the 70-inch 4K TV’s original price of $700. If you want to add this massive 4K TV to your home theater setup without paying full price for it, you shouldn’t think twice. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, as the deal may disappear at any time.

More 4K TV deals

You’ll be able to acquire a 70-inch TCL 4K TV with a discount through Walmart’s offer, but if you want a bigger screen or even bigger savings, you should check out what else is available. You don’t have to go to retailer websites one by one, though, as you can find some of the best 4K TV deals right here.

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony A8H 55-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

$1,300 $1,900
The Sony A8H uses the same processor as Sony's 8K TVs so this 4K TV has the power to deliver the best color, brightness, and overall picture quality possible. For those who wish they could afford 8K.
Buy at Amazon
Hurry! Limited time deal!

Sony A9G 77-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart TV (2019)

$2,998 $4,500
A rare chance to get a huge discount on a massive 77-inch 4K OLED TV. Sony's picture quality is beyond compare and the Android TV software makes streaming your favorite content effortless.
Buy at Amazon

43-inch LG 80 Series 4K TV

$477 $800
For gorgeous TVs with the latest technology, the LG brand is always a good choice. This 43-inch LED model has 4K resolution and support for smart features and voice assistants.
Buy at Walmart

50-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$370 $430
Get into the 4K game for an affordable price with this Android TV from Hisense. It has all the smart and streaming features you'll need, plus Dolby Vision HDR, built-in Chromecast, and voice remote.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K 65-inch TV:Ultra HD TV with HDR and Alexa - 2020 Model

$2,378 $2,500
Enjoy magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle and equally immersive audio from Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field. Especially in Game Mode, making this ideal for gaming setups.
Buy at Amazon
