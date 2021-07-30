It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup’s TV, especially when you see 4K TV deals that fit your budget. While a 4K TV may be expensive, you’ll be able to buy bigger screens if you take advantage of offers from online retailers. For example, Walmart is currently selling this 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $598, after a $102 discount off its original price of $700, in a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.
The TCL 70S430 features a 70-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution so you can enjoy stunning detail when watching TV shows and movies, as well as high-dynamic range (HDR) for realistic images. The 4K TV also features Dolby Digital+ audio technology for immersive sounds. Adding to the premium experience that it provides to your home theater is the 4K TV’s elegant design, with the narrow bezels and quad pedestal stand placing the focus on the display.
The 70-inch TCL 4K TV is also a smart TV, with an easy-to-navigate home screen that enables quick access to your favorite streaming apps for virtually unlimited content for you to consume. The 4K TV has Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, so you can issue voice commands through the Voice Remote and cast videos from your mobile devices.
When you’re buying a new TV, you should get the biggest screen that your budget allows. With Walmart’s $102 discount, you can purchase the TCL 70S430 for just $598, down from the 70-inch 4K TV’s original price of $700. If you want to add this massive 4K TV to your home theater setup without paying full price for it, you shouldn’t think twice. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, as the deal may disappear at any time.
You’ll be able to acquire a 70-inch TCL 4K TV with a discount through Walmart’s offer, but if you want a bigger screen or even bigger savings, you should check out what else is available. You don’t have to go to retailer websites one by one, though, as you can find some of the best 4K TV deals right here.
