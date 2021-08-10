  1. Deals
This gigantic 75-inch 4K TV is $600 off at Walmart right now!

The TCL Class 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV in an angled view.

When you think it’s time to upgrade your home theater setup, the first thing you should do is take advantage of 4K TV deals for the biggest display that you want. With Walmart TV deals, you won’t have to pay full price, even for massive screens like this 75-inch 4K TV by TCL, which is available from the retailer with a $600 discount that lowers its price to $1,000 from its original price of $1,600.

The TCL 75S435 features a 75-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution and high dynamic range, or HDR, technology for enhanced clarity and accurate colors. Meanwhile, the 4K TV upscales HD content to near Ultra HD resolution, so that you can further maximize the screen’s capabilities. You can then complement its speakers with soundbar deals for a more immersive experience, similar to what you get from your local theater.

Like Digital Trends’ best 4K TVs, the TCL 75S435 is also a smart TV, powered by the Roku TV platform. You’ll be able to customize the home screen to give you quick access to your favorite streaming services, cable TV channels, and gaming consoles. With support for Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Assistant, you’ll also be able to use voice commands for functions such as changing channels and switching inputs.

Breathe new life into your home theater setup with the TCL 75S435, as anything you watch will look great on the 4K TV's 75-inch screen. If you're interested, you should take advantage of Walmart's $600 discount that brings the 4K TV's price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,600.

More 4K TV deals

The TCL 75S435 is a great option if you want a new 4K TV, especially with Walmart’s discount. However, if you’d like to check out alternatives, there are more offers from other retailers. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available, so you won’t have to go anywhere else.

75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV

$2,900 $4,000
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

55-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A8H)

$1,898 $3,200
This TV boasts a self-illuminating screen to keep colors accurate and consistent plus X-Motion Clarity that reduces blur in high-speed action scenes. It also offers access to various apps and content.
Buy at Walmart

49-inch Sony 4K TV

$598 $750
With a 4K HDR Processor X1 for upscaling, this TV can show even lower resolution content at simulated 4K resolution for the best possible viewing experience, plus it comes with Android TV installed.
Buy at Walmart

Refurbished 49-inch Sony 4K TV

$608 $698
Pick up this 49-inch Sony TV for a bargain price by getting a refurbished model, which has the same stunning 4K resolution and smart features as a brand-new version.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch LG UP7000PUA 4K TV

$540 $610
This bundle comes with not only a fantastic 4K LG TV, but also a mounting kit and a soundbar, so you'll have everything you need to enjoy your brand new setup in one lot.
Buy at Walmart
