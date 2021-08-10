This gigantic 75-inch 4K TV is $600 off at Walmart right now!

When you think it’s time to upgrade your home theater setup, the first thing you should do is take advantage of 4K TV deals for the biggest display that you want. With Walmart TV deals, you won’t have to pay full price, even for massive screens like this 75-inch 4K TV by TCL, which is available from the retailer with a $600 discount that lowers its price to $1,000 from its original price of $1,600.

The TCL 75S435 features a 75-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution and high dynamic range, or HDR, technology for enhanced clarity and accurate colors. Meanwhile, the 4K TV upscales HD content to near Ultra HD resolution, so that you can further maximize the screen’s capabilities. You can then complement its speakers with soundbar deals for a more immersive experience, similar to what you get from your local theater.

Like Digital Trends’ best 4K TVs, the TCL 75S435 is also a smart TV, powered by the Roku TV platform. You’ll be able to customize the home screen to give you quick access to your favorite streaming services, cable TV channels, and gaming consoles. With support for Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Assistant, you’ll also be able to use voice commands for functions such as changing channels and switching inputs.

Breathe new life into your home theater setup with the TCL 75S435, as anything you watch will look great on the 4K TV’s 75-inch screen. If you’re interested, you should take advantage of Walmart’s $600 discount that brings the 4K TV’s price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,600. Stocks may run out at any moment though, so if you’re already looking forward to catching up with your favorite shows and playing the latest movies on the TCL 75S435, you shouldn’t hold back. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More 4K TV deals

The TCL 75S435 is a great option if you want a new 4K TV, especially with Walmart’s discount. However, if you’d like to check out alternatives, there are more offers from other retailers. To help you with your search, we’ve gathered some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available, so you won’t have to go anywhere else.

