This TCL soundbar and subwoofer set is a bargain today

TCL TS611 Soundbar and Subwoofer bundle on a white background.

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup, because some of the best Black Friday deals — which are already live, by the way — include amazing TVs, home theater and audio systems, streaming devices, and much more. There are a ton of Black Friday soundbar deals included in that mix, along with quite a few Walmart Black Friday deals on home theater gear. If you know where to look, you can upgrade your entire setup on the cheap!

If you need to upgrade your audio experience, in particular, Walmart is offering an amazing deal on a TCL soundbar and subwoofer set. The TCL TS611 Dolby Audio 2.1-Channel Soundbar and Roku TV-Ready Wireless Subwoofer are $98 with free shipping. That’s over $30 off the regular price. It’s an excellent bundle if you want to swap out an old set, or upgrade from just the TV speakers. You can check out that deal below or keep reading for more details on the set!

This Dolby Digital and Roku TV-ready soundbar and subwoofer set from TCL includes a bevy of convenient and exceptional features, sure to improve your home entertainment experience. It can stream music wirelessly from apps like Pandora, Spotify, and TuneIn. The loud, clear sound is always great, whether you’re jamming out, watching movies, or binging your favorite shows. Specialized sound modes add fine-tuning to the mix, working like equalizer settings to match the content you’re watching or listening to.

The bundle includes the TCL TS611 soundbar with the wireless subwoofer. Both offer quick and hassle-free setup. You can connect to your TV using an HDMI Arc compatible cable, or via the optical input if the TV is older and doesn’t have HDMI. Moreover, the bundle includes a wall mounting kit if you want to hang the soundbar up on the wall, instead of placing it on an entertainment stand. That way, you have a lot of variety in terms of how and where you set up the system, even more so with the wireless subwoofer.

Normally $130, this TCL bundle is available for $98 at Walmart with free shipping. That is a fantastic price for just the soundbar, let alone the wireless subwoofer that’s included. If you’re interested, you may want to act soon because we’re not sure how long the deal is going to last, or how long this bundle will be in stock.

