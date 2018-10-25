Digital Trends
Grab these last-minute, tech-oriented Halloween costumes from Amazon

Jenifer Calle
By

Halloween is the perfect time to nerd out and show the world just how much time you spend online with a fun costume. With the spooky holiday just a week away, hopefully you have a costume ready to join in all the gory festivities. If you’re desperately searching the internet for a quick Halloween costume idea we have a few suggestions for some clever tech-related costumes from Amazon. Thankfully, there’s still time to get them before the 31st with Amazon’s two-day shipping.

404 Error

tech halloween costumes error shirt

Halloween may be a fun holiday, but it falls around the busiest time of the year. A quick and easy way to explain why you don’t have a Halloween costume is with this 404 Error shirt.

Buy Now

iPhone Screen

tech halloween costumes mobile shirt

If you don’t want to break your wallet with an expensive Halloween costume that you’ll only wear once a year. This is an affordable costume T-shirt that everyone will recognize, even non-iPhone users.

Buy Now

Emoji

tech halloween costumes emoji costume

Grab this emoji costume and another for your friend and go as a two-person emoji.

Buy Now

Pac Man T-shirt

tech halloween costumes pac man

Before we had video game consoles we had good ‘ol fashion arcade games. Throw it back to those glory days with this Pac-Man costume.

Buy Now

Fortnite Skull Trooper player

tech halloween costumes fortnite skull

Fortnite has become a popular game because it’s super accessible on every platform and will probably be the most trendy costume this year.

Buy Now

Minecraft Alex

Minecraft

Bring some of the virtual world to the real world with this quick and easy cardboard head of daredevil explorer, Alex.

Buy Now

Super Mario Luigi and Mario

tech halloween costumes super mario

Let’s a go! You can never go wrong with Nintendo’s most iconic characters.

Buy Now

Snapchat dog filter

tech halloween costumes snapchat

The original Snapchat dog filter is an easy way to put on a costume that everyone will recognize. Pick up this costume and snap a picture with it on with all your friends.

Buy Now

Jurassic World

tech halloween costumes dinosaur

Have you watched Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom yet? If you liked the movie and love dinosaurs, choose from these inflatable costumes to wear this Halloween.

Buy Now

Star Wars

tech halloween costumes storm trooper

Geek out with this official Star Wars Storm Trooper costume but with the added twist of a dead trooper.

Buy Now

Looking for more great stuff? Find some of the best deals the internet has to offer, or learn more about Black Friday 2018.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

