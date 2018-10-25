Grab these last-minute, tech-oriented Halloween costumes from Amazon

Halloween is the perfect time to nerd out and show the world just how much time you spend online with a fun costume. With the spooky holiday just a week away, hopefully you have a costume ready to join in all the gory festivities. If you’re desperately searching the internet for a quick Halloween costume idea we have a few suggestions for some clever tech-related costumes from Amazon. Thankfully, there’s still time to get them before the 31st with Amazon’s two-day shipping.
404 Error
Halloween may be a fun holiday, but it falls around the busiest time of the year. A quick and easy way to explain why you don’t have a Halloween costume is with this 404 Error shirt.
iPhone Screen
If you don’t want to break your wallet with an expensive Halloween costume that you’ll only wear once a year. This is an affordable costume T-shirt that everyone will recognize, even non-iPhone users.
Emoji
Grab this emoji costume and another for your friend and go as a two-person emoji.
Pac Man T-shirt
Before we had video game consoles we had good ‘ol fashion arcade games. Throw it back to those glory days with this Pac-Man costume.
Fortnite Skull Trooper player
Fortnite has become a popular game because it’s super accessible on every platform and will probably be the most trendy costume this year.
Minecraft Alex
Bring some of the virtual world to the real world with this quick and easy cardboard head of daredevil explorer, Alex.
Super Mario Luigi and Mario
Let’s a go! You can never go wrong with Nintendo’s most iconic characters.
Snapchat dog filter
The original Snapchat dog filter is an easy way to put on a costume that everyone will recognize. Pick up this costume and snap a picture with it on with all your friends.
Jurassic World
Have you watched Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom yet? If you liked the movie and love dinosaurs, choose from these inflatable costumes to wear this Halloween.
Star Wars
Geek out with this official Star Wars Storm Trooper costume but with the added twist of a dead trooper.
