Save big on streaming and TV bundles for Streaming Day 2022

National Streaming Day 2022 is coming on May 20, which celebrates streaming media in many ways. Streaming service and TV providers usually save big announcements for the date, often unveiling new products, new streaming content, or exclusive deals. Overall it’s a great opportunity to get in on some excellent streaming and TV deals — much like what TELUS is offering its Canadian customers. Interestingly, TELUS is the only TV provider to incorporate streaming services into its plans, consolidating all of your streaming bills into one payment. You get comprehensive access to four streaming services of your choice, all through Optik TV — plus you can take your favorites with you on the go with the Optik TV app. In celebration of Streaming Day, TELUS is offering an exclusive one-time coupon code, which you can use to sign up, stream, and save. Right now, you can use the code STREAMANDSAVE to save up to $50 when you go online and add Optik TV to your Telus internet, but hurry, this is a limited-time offer and expires on June 30th.

Stream and save

Optik TV combines modern streaming services and live TV in one convenient package for one low price. With just one plan, you get access to all of the events, shows, sports, and news that are exclusive to live TV, plus your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Crave, Hayu, and Prime Video. Optik is the only TV platform in Western Canada that allows customers to save big by swapping out channels they don’t watch with streaming services they do. Without the bundle, you’d have to individually subscribe to streaming plans on top of your live TV package. One of the best things about Optik TV is that you can protect yourself and your wallet by locking in the best deals on your favorite streaming services for two years. Rates will not increase during that time, and if streaming providers do raise their prices, the increase won’t be passed on to you, so long as they’re included in your Optik package.

Features and perks

Every customer gets a free movie rental included in their plan, which can be used on one of the thousands of options in Western Canada’s largest On-Demand library. With the Optik app, you can surf live TV and stream content on multiple devices simultaneously, including your phone or tablet, and even manage your recordings from your phone and sync them with your PVR at home. To top it all off, you’ll never run out of things to watch as TELUS offers the most HD and 4K channels, plus the largest selection of multicultural channels in Western Canada.

With Optik TV, you get the best of both worlds: Your choice of streaming services and live TV channels, with the option to swap your selections online every month. So, you’ll never run out of movies and shows to watch. You’ll also get free PVR and wireless digital box rentals for two years, and when you bundle with home internet, you can enjoy peace of mind with unlimited data add-ons. That’s everything you need to enjoy all of your favorite shows, movies, and sports with the option to watch the content you’ve missed or saved at a later time. Plus, you get access to hundreds of movies, shows, and more with the largest On-Demand library in Western Canada. You can even view it all on the go with the Optik TV app on any compatible mobile device or tablet.

Reliable internet service is a must in this day and age, but these bundles tack on so much more value, ensuring there’s enough On-Demand and live entertainment for the whole family. If you sign up now online, you can save up to $50 with the promo code STREAMANDSAVE, saving you a ton of money on top of some already affordable TV and streaming service bundles. Canadians looking to save some money during these times of skyrocketing prices can definitely find a lot to love here!

