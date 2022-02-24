  1. Deals
The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal we can find

Galaxy S22 Ultra in burgandy.
This is your last chance to pre-order your new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra! The phone officially releases on February 25. There are several different pre-order options depending on who your carrier is, whether or not you have trade-in options, or if you want to go straight through Samsung. If you’re just buying the phone outright, with no carrier incentives or trade-ins, this is the best deal you can get: $250 in Instant Credit by pre-ordering through Digital Trends. That’s an increase on the usual $200 Instant Credit you’d get through the site ordinarily. On top of all that credit that you can use to buy on other Samsung devices, and getting one of the best smartphones out there, you also get up to $700 back when you trade-in. Want even more for your money? You also get three months of Spotify Premium, four months of YouTube Premium, and six months of SiriusXM Streaming entirely for free. Let’s break down why you need to snap this up right away.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 pre-order right now, our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra hands-on shows you exactly why you need this phone. The Galaxy S21 Ultra was already excellent but things are even better with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s bigger than its predecessor with some additional width to squeeze in the S Pen stylus that comes included with it. Feeling like a Note phone, it’s a joy to use and its pen is ridiculously accurate.

Alongside that, its performance is phenomenal. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is capable of taking fantastic photos courtesy of its 108-megapixel main camera, 12MP wide-angle, and 10MP 3x telephoto lens. There’s a 20MP 10x optical zoom, too. It’s speedy to use with its massive 6.8-inch 120Hz screen proving ideal for multi-tasking and gaming alike. A new feature called Vision Booster makes it ideal for using outside, too, thanks to increased brightness for better viewing in sunlight. It does so while still offering you fantastically vibrant imagery and contrast.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the ultimate smartphone right now that’s sure to entice fans of owning the latest and greatest. With up to $250 Instant Credit thrown in so you can treat yourself to a new Samsung tablet or a second smartphone, as well as three months of Spotify Premium, four months of YouTube Premium, and six months of SiriusXM Streaming, this is a super sweet deal. You really don’t want to miss out. Snap it up now while the deal still lasts. It won’t stick around forever.

