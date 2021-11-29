You shouldn’t miss Walmart’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Cyber Monday deal if you’re a Nintendo Switch owner who doesn’t yet have the open-world game in your library. The retailer is offering one of Link’s latest adventures for just $35, after a to its original price of $50. It’s one of the best Cyber Monday deals available for the Nintendo Switch, as it remains one of the most sought-after games for the console nearly five years after its release.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild remains one of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives despite being a launch title for the console in March 2017. Nearly five years later, the game is still highly recommended as one of the first games that you try after buying the Nintendo Switch because of its massive open world, interesting story, and challenging mechanics. For fans of the The Legend of Zelda franchise, you once again take on the role of Link, who wakes up from a deep slumber without any memories, but soon learns of the impending doom that will be brought upon the Kingdom of Hyrule by the destructive force known as Calamity Ganon.

In The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll be able to explore Hyrule like you never have before in the series — travel through expansive fields, climb to mountain peaks, and cut through forests, as you try to find shrines that are scattered around the world. These shrines each hold a puzzle, and solving them unlocks rewards that will help you in your quest to become stronger. Along the way, you’ll also have to scavenge materials, find weapons and armor, and cook meals from ingredients that you pick up. Combat, meanwhile, is easy to learn, though you’ll have to master different types of weapons and armor to defeat increasingly powerful enemies.

You’ll be dying a lot when you start The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but that’s part of the game’s hook as you’ll soon learn how to survive through the many missions and challenges. If you need some help, you should check out our beginners’ guide so that you’ll see the Game Over screen less often. These tips include checking anything that looks suspicious, learning to cook, making a campfire, and getting headshots. The game’s visuals use a semi-Cel-shaded art style that makes Hyrule look colorful and vibrant.

