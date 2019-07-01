Digital Trends
Lenovo 4th of July sale: ThinkPad X1, Yoga, and Legion laptop deals

William Hank
By

Long before Amazon Prime Day  existed, electronics companies looked to the Fourth of July as an ideal time to unleash midsummer savings and sales on laptops, tablets, and more. Brands like HP, Dell, and Samsung have all been getting in on the action this year, but some of the best bargains around can be found at Lenovo. Now through the July Fourth weekend, Lenovo is offering deep discounts on an array of products, including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop, the Yoga C930 2-in-1 laptop, and the Legion Y740 gaming laptop, unlocking savings of up to $830. Read on to see which Lenovo laptop best suits you, then get busy putting all that money you saved toward hosting the best Fourth of July BBQ on the block.

We’ve already uncovered steep discounts on Lenovo ThinkPad and HP Spectre 2-in-1 laptops, but there are plenty more fourth of July savings where that came from. If you’re hoping to find loads of laptop deals, now is one of the best times of the year to do so.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (5th Gen) Laptop— $830 off

thinkpad yoga and legion lenovo laptops get july 4th discount 2 600x600

Selecting a ThinkPad among Lenovo’s versatile laptop lineup can be tricky, but the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one option that’s likely to satisfy even the most hard-to-please purchasers. Built to last, the fifth-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon boasts a 14-inch Quad-HD display, protected by a reinforced carbon-fiber chassis, all in a 2.5-pound package. Seventh-generation Intel core processors plus the Windows 10 Pro operating system give this ultrabook all the power you need, while 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD keep you covered on the memory and storage front. Among the ThinkPad X1 Carbon’s array of impressive features is the lightning-fast Intel Thunderbolt 3 technology, which enables four times the data and twice the bandwidth of any port type when connected via USB-C.

Normally $1,979, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop is now just $1,149.

Lenovo Yoga C930 2-in-1 Laptop— $400 off

Lenovo Yoga C930 Review
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

2-in-1 convertible laptops have become a popular option for users wanting the best of both a tablet and a laptop, all in one. Lenovo’s Yoga series is focused on 2-in-1s, and the Yoga C930 is their most advanced offering to date. The Lenovo Yoga C930 packs plenty of power into its 3-pound, 14mm-thin package. The pioneering Rotating Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos Surround Sound enables an unrivaled 360-degree audio experience, no matter if you’re in laptop, tablet, tent, or any other mode. Dolby Vision unlocks a 4K clarity display boasting brighter colors, darker blacks, and just 4.95mm of bezels. Included with the Lenovo Yoga C930 is a 4,096-pressure-point digital pen, which can be safely stored inside of your 2-in-1. Lastly, the Yoga C930 comes with a TrueBlock Privacy Shutter, which keeps your webcam covered when not in use, and puts privacy concerns to rest.

Normally $1,960, the Lenovo Yoga C930 2-in-1 laptop is now just $1,560.

Lenovo Legion Y740 Gaming Laptop— $180 off

lenovo legion ideapad intel 9th cpu newlegion01

Gaming laptops are an increasingly important niche of electronics products, as gamers are seeking out machines designed for improved performance, graphics and durability. The Lenovo Legion Y740 gaming laptop may not be as well known as offerings from Alienware and Razer, but it should still be on the radar of any serious gamer. Ninth-generation Intel Core processors with up to 4.5GHz Turbo and six cores enables desktop-quality gaming performance in a sleek, 17-inch laptop. Graphics are a crucial component of gaming laptops, and the Legion Y740 delivers, with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 20 series and Dolby Vision HDR providing a stunning visual display. A flurry of other features, including Coldfront cooling technology, make the Lenovo Legion Y740 a standout gaming laptop, worthy of consideration alongside more established offerings. 

Normally $1,980, the Lenovo Legion Y740 gaming laptop is now $1,800.

No matter your computing preferences, it’s likely Lenovo has a laptop for you, and with these deals available through the 4th of July weekend, now is a great time to score some savings, and break up the summer doldrums with a brand new laptop.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

