This 70-inch TV is so cheap today it could be a mistake

Albert Bassili
By
A TCL 4 Series 4k TV wall-mounted on a brick based wall with living room items surrounding it.

When it comes to the best TV deals, we think we’ve just spotted a very tempting one. Right now, you can buy a TCL 70-inch 4K TV for just $550, saving you $280 off the usual price at Best Buy. Easily one of the most tempting 70-inch TV deals out there at the moment, it’s perfect if you’re looking to enjoy a big screen experience for less. There’s no guarantee on how long this offer will last so if you’re looking to upgrade your home cinema setup, buy it now while stocks last.

Originating from one of the best TV brands available right now, the TCL 70-inch 4-series 4K TV is a delight in many ways. Of course, it offers a huge 70-inch display which is perfect for losing yourself in the magic of cinema and other forms of entertainment without missing a single moment. Its 2160p resolution is a dream to gaze at and the TV is able to upscale your current content to 4K quality, too. On top of that, it has High Dynamic Range, aka HDR, so you get bright and accurate colors for a more lifelike viewing experience. There’s also Clear Motion Index 120 support, making it able to display fast-moving sports or action scenes with great clarity and smoothness, so you don’t have to suffer from any pesky motion blur.

The TCL 70-inch 4-series 4K TV is useful in other ways, too. It has Google Assistant built-in so you can speak to it to search for movies and shows across thousands of different apps, as well as receive entertainment recommendations. It’s also possible to control your smart home equipment using your voice and the TV, so you can easily change temperatures, dim the lights, and more. Chromecast is built-in, too, so if you want to stream content from your phone or tablet, such as photos or videos, that’s easy to do here as well.

Well designed with all your favorite streaming apps and so much more, the TCL 70-inch 4-series 4K TV is a great TV for any living situation. Well priced at just $550, saving you $280 off the usual price at Best Buy, this is the ideal time to enjoy a bigger TV for far less than usual. Buy it now while stocks last.

