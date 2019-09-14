This Saturday, lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is returning to Las Vegas to face off against Otto Wallin at the T-Mobile Arena. If you’re looking for a way to stream Top Rank Boxing: Fury vs. Wallin live, then you’ll need ESPN+, and if you haven’t jumped on board with ESPN’s premium streaming service, now is the time. Newcomers can even watch all the action today, Saturday, September 14. Read on to find out more about these two fighters and how you can tune in.

ESPN+ is a premium streaming service which made its long-awaited debut last spring. It gives users access to all sorts of live games and matches, pre- and post-event coverage such as weigh-ins and interviews, exclusive shows, and more, all delivered right to your mobile device or PC web browser. ESPN also enjoys a very close relationship with fighting promotions like the UFC and Top Rank Boxing, meaning that ESPN Plus is the best way to stream matches like Fury vs. Wallin today.

With an undefeated record of 28 wins, zero losses, and one draw, Fury has had a very successful career in professional boxing — but not one unmarred by problems. The British boxer was handed a lengthy suspension due to drug-related issues in 2016, with Fury also stating that he was in an extreme state of depression during this time. Following his return in 2018, the heavyweight has blazed a comeback trail which, along with his larger-than-life personality, has made him a beloved favorite among boxing fans around the world.

His challenger, Wallin, is poised to give Fury one of his toughest fights yet. The Swedish boxer also boasts an undefeated record with 20 wins under his belt and one “no contest” — unless the fight ends in a draw, the combatant who loses this bout will take the first loss on his professional record. Both Fury, in the midst of his comeback, and Wallin, whose father and part-time trainer just died, are naturally both highly motivated to win this hotly anticipated heavyweight matchup.

Top Rank Boxing: Fury vs. Wallin is going to air exclusively on ESPN+ today, Saturday, September 14, with the main event scheduled to start a 7:30 p.m. ET. That means that the only way to watch it live is with an ESPN+ subscription , which costs just $5 per month or an even cheaper $50 for the annual plan. Afraid of commitment? You can cancel anytime.

